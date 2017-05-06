Deaf ministry speaks volumes

By SARA ARTHURS

Staff Writer

Gateway Church wants to make sure you can understand their service — even if you can’t hear it.

The church has started a new deaf ministry in which services are interpreted in sign language.

The endeavor came about after a conversation between Mike Norman, the church’s director of worship and technology, and church elder Ben Tan.

Tan said he had always been “ready and willing” to embark on such a project. Both his parents are deaf, so he grew up going to deaf-oriented church services. Meanwhile, Norman said Gateway had realized they were missing a section of the community. So, several months ago, they decided to put together a team of interpreters.

It was only after they built this team of interpreters that Norman learned there was a local family with a deaf child, and the mother was signing the entire service to her son. Norman hadn’t even known this family, but said this will allow the mother to get a break.

Tan has heard from grateful members of the congregation. He said they’re still getting the word out, but hope that some who may not have a church of their own would be able to find “a home and a community here at Gateway.”

Tan said: “We want to connect to the greater community, and make sure it’s open and accessible to everyone.”

Kristin Sharpe, one of the sign language interpreters, said the group made the choice to get up in front of the congregation and sign, whether someone happens to be there needing it that day or not. They interpret any spoken word but do not yet interpret songs.

Sharpe majored in deaf education at Bowling Green State University, a degree which allows her to interpret and teach deaf students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12. She previously did this professionally, and is now a stay-at-home mother getting to use her signing skills at church.

She said when you use sign language, “You have to be a walking thesaurus” as there are so many words for which there is no sign.

She signs Signed Exact English, which is different than American Sign Language, which includes the alphabet many people are familiar with. The sentence structure, Sharpe explained, is different.

Norman said the church’s senior pastor, Ben Borsay, does not give a sermon from a manuscript.

“It’s in his brain,” Norman said. “It’s nowhere else.” Since it’s not written, the interpreters must interpret as they go along. Associate pastor Josh Hanson writes a sermon about two weeks in advance, and Norman sends it over to the signers. They also have a script for announcements, such as upcoming events and some prayers, and Norman gives these to the interpreters a few days in advance.

Tan’s first two times interpreting, he did have the sermon beforehand. While he doesn’t memorize it, he said it’s nice to review the scripts and familiarize himself with words he may not know the specific sign for.

Sharpe, too, has found it interesting to see what she remembers, as she doesn’t use the sign language on a regular basis. And it’s different to sign something related to her faith, and to allow people who are deaf to get the message in their own language.

“Connecting to people who are deaf a message that is so powerful for me. … It will move me to tears,” she said.

Norman is excited to see the evolution of the ministry “into something that’s really beautiful,” and he hopes to continue to see it grow. After the first signed service in March, he posted a picture on Instagram and Facebook and received an outpouring of reactions.

Tan is looking forward to, if his parents come to visit, getting to take them to church. In the past, they’d either stay home or attend a deaf service in Toledo.

Growing up, they moved around, but he remembered when he was very young going to a church where there was an interpreter for the pastor. The next church they went to, the pastor himself spoke and signed at the same time.

Tan said Gateway’s mission is to connect people to Jesus and to one another — so, making their worship services more open and accessible is a way to do this. He finds it meaningful in that “all of us are human and people, and we’re all created in the image of God. And God wants that relationship with all of us.”

Gateway’s three interpreters take turns, with the signing at the first church service each Sunday, held at 8:30 a.m. The interpreter stands to the audience’s right.

The church is located at 9555 County Road 9.

They are looking for more interpreters, as Norman said they at some point hope to be able to tag team, interpreting music as well as the sermon. Anyone interested can reach out to Norman through the church at 419-423-5947.

Online: www.gatewayepc.org/

Arthurs: 419-427-8494 Send an E-mail to Sara Arthurs

Twitter: @swarthurs

Comments

comments