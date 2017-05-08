A classic fore the kids

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

One of the city’s premier golf events will return for its 18th year this month, with proceeds supporting the health and wellness of area children.

The Black Swamp Golf Classic has raised $1.7 million since its inception and has grown to the point that a second day of golf needed to be added. The main four-person scramble, featuring two separate flights May 16 at Red Hawk Run, has sold out, but spac

e is still available for a May 15 event at the Findlay Country Club. Registration can be made at blackswampclassic.org.

Programs being supported this year are the Findlay and Putnam County YMCAs’ childhood obesity prevention initiatives and the Braden Kramer Foundation, which supports families dealing with pediatric cancer. The latter is a foundation near and dear to five-year committee member Andrea Kramer’s heart, as it was established when her 4-year-old nephew, Braden, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015. Braden is now 6 years old and still gets cancer treatments at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Last year alone, the Black Swamp Golf Classic raised $55,000 for the foundation. The organization donated about $35,000 to Cancer Patient Services and recently donated $7,000 to the family of Elise Billmaier, a Findlay High School senior with acute leukemia. Kramer said when awarding money raised through the foundation, it is members’ hope that a parent of a young cancer patient could afford to take a year off work, perhaps, or use the funds to sanitize their home for the protection of their child.

This year, Findlay Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has donated a brand new Jeep Cherokee Sport to be raffled for the cause. Tickets sell for $100, and only 300 tickets will be sold. Kramer said if desired, the winner can trade the Jeep for $20,000 toward any vehicle on the dealership’s lot.

Tickets are available to golfers and nongolfers alike and can be purchased through the Black Swamp Golf Classic’s website or through a link on its Facebook page.

