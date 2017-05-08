‘American Pickers’ team looking for leads in Ohio

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
The “American Pickers” team is coming to Ohio this June and is looking for leads throughout the area, specifically for interesting people with interesting items and lots of them.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on History channel. The show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are especially excited to find sizeable, unique collections and to learn the interesting stories behind them.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques, the pickers would be happy to spend the better part of a day examining them. Send leads, along with your name, phone number, location and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

