Pancake breakfast funds Christian Clearing House

Christian Clearing House will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the DOCK at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St.

The menu includes pancakes, sausage link, coffee and juice.

The cost is $6 for adults, $4 for children 10 and younger. Tickets are available by calling the office at 419-422-2222 and will be sold at the door.

All proceeds benefit the ministries of Christian Clearing House. The nonprofit organization helps Hancock County residents with emergency needs such as food vouchers, rent and utility payments, prescription medications and other emergency needs.

