Bereavement program offered for kids ages 6-12

Bridge Bereavement Services will hold a program, “Sprouting Hope,” for children ages 6-12 who have lost a loved one, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The program will allow children to come together with their peers to participate in activities that will help them express their feelings and create lasting memories of their loved one. Dinner will be provided.

This event is offered through Bridge’s Group STAR (Special Times Always Remembered). RSVP by calling Bridge at 419-423-5351 or emailing bridge@bvhealthsystem.org.

Comments

comments