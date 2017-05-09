The “fastidious” study by Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s spelling bee team, comprised of the “virtuosa” (and one virtuoso) spellers, from left, Carolyn Blanco, Lanette Grossestreuer, Dave Reynolds, Paula McRill, Sarah Garner and Lisa Taylor, helped the team “commemorate” the company’s 12th win since 1990. Tuesday’s 28th annual Community Spelling Bee, presented by the Literacy Coalition of Hancock County and The LaRiche Family of Dealerships, brought the “synchronous,” “clandestine” scrawling of words by 13 teams, some comprised of six members and some “triumvirate.” Moderator Jeff Winkle, in announcing the second selection, assured the teams, “The rest of the words will not be that ‘cushy,’” as the challenges quickly followed an “acclivity.” The regular play passed faster than a “gymkhana,” leaving just five teams under the “surveillance” of the judges for the sudden death round. The round was marked by an “arabesque” of obscure words, leaving no room for “narcissistic” or “byzantine” behavior among the individual team members. Main Street Deli provided sandwiches, some of which contained “heifer” but none incorporating “miso.” Not one “meistersinger” wearing a “pinafore” was in attendance. (Brenna Griteman photo)