Korean War veterans plan Rose of Sharon sale

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
Members of the Hancock County Korean War Veterans Chapter 172 will conduct their annual Rose of Sharon Scholarship Fund Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Wal-Mart, 2500 Tiffin Ave.
The fund drive will move to the Wal-Mart at 1161 Trenton Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on May 20.
Net proceeds from both days will be used for first-year college student scholarships for eligible grandchildren of chapter members. Each donor will receive a Rose of Sharon flower, the national flower of South Korea. Children will receive a miniature American flag.
The fund drive started in 2002 and has provided 64 scholarships totaling $32,000. This is the only fund drive the chapter has for the year.
For membership information, call chapter secretary Larry Monday at 419-387-7532.

