Korean War veterans plan Rose of Sharon sale

Members of the Hancock County Korean War Veterans Chapter 172 will conduct their annual Rose of Sharon Scholarship Fund Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Wal-Mart, 2500 Tiffin Ave.

The fund drive will move to the Wal-Mart at 1161 Trenton Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on May 20.

Net proceeds from both days will be used for first-year college student scholarships for eligible grandchildren of chapter members. Each donor will receive a Rose of Sharon flower, the national flower of South Korea. Children will receive a miniature American flag.

The fund drive started in 2002 and has provided 64 scholarships totaling $32,000. This is the only fund drive the chapter has for the year.

For membership information, call chapter secretary Larry Monday at 419-387-7532.

