St. Michael’s makes personnel appointments

St. Michael the Archangel Parish has announced the appointment of two individuals to key leadership positions in the Catholic parish.
At a meeting of church and school staff Friday, Monsignor Michael G. Hohenbrink introduced Amy Holzwart as the next principal of St. Michael School, and Benjamin Koval as the next director of liturgy and music for St. Michael the Archangel Parish.
Holzwart, a native of Findlay, has served as a teacher at St. Michael School for 15 years. She chaired the committee for the forthcoming renewal of accreditation of the school by the Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association. In December 2016, Ohio Dominican University in Columbus awarded her a master’s degree in educational leadership.
Holzwart, who will lead the school of more than 500 students in collaboration with assistant principal Deacon Michael Eier, will begin her term of service July 1 upon the retirement of Anne Brehm, who is completing 17 years as school principal.
Koval comes to the parish from Euclid, Ohio, where he serves as director of music and liturgy at St. John of the Cross Parish. A native of Lansing, Michigan, he is proficient in piano, organ and voice, and brings to the Catholic community in Findlay experience, enthusiasm and an eagerness to be of service.
His service begins June 1. Koval succeeds Felix Goebel-Komala, who served St. Michael’s for 21 years and died suddenly in November.

