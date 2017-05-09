WITH VIDEO: Archers, take your best shot!

By SARA ARTHURS

The temperature was in the 40s and a wind advisory had only just been lifted, but those brave enough to attend a recent archery class at Oakwoods Nature Preserve were undaunted.

Many had never tried the activity before. When teacher Michelle Rumschlag, a naturalist for the Hancock Park District, asked why they were there, a common refrain was simply the desire to try something new and different.

One woman said she’d last shot an arrow 60 years ago, as a Brownie. But, she said, she was awfully good back then.

Before class, attendee Rick Budde said he’d never tried archery before. His hope? “That I at least hit the target.”

Regardless of level of experience, nearly everyone had a certain confidence — maybe even swagger — once they had bows in their hands and were shooting arrows. It is hard, after all, to remain diffident and meek while channeling your inner Robin Hood.

They also offered encouragement and support to one another, with comments like, “That’s a good one!”

They took out their phones to document the event, with some couples who had come together shooting pictures of their partners. No one actually shot their partners, or anyone else, however, as Rumschlag had given them all a grounding in safety as well as technique before class began.

She offered tips, such as that if an arrow went too high or too low, looking at how to adjust it for next time.

Rumschlag said the class might get people stretching muscles they “maybe haven’t used in a while.”

They followed a routine of shooting at their targets, then putting their bows back on the racks and going out to retrieve the arrows, some from targets and others from the grass, having sailed over the targets.

By the third round they were old pros, hanging up their bows and getting up to look for arrows without needing to be asked.

Rumschlag encouraged one person wondering if the arrow had hit a target: “You hear the whole ‘smack’ noise!” so, yes, it did, she said.

There were a lot of smiles, and a certain enthusiasm and energy.

“Whoo!” said one woman, pumping her fist after hitting the target.

The wind was still intense, even after the advisory had lifted, and it was cold. One class member joked that they might hit the target simply by default, while another said she’d be lucky to hit the target, given the wind.

Rumschlag has also given archery classes on July days when it is more than 80 degrees.

She is one of three park district employees certified through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to teach the classes. The park district has had the equipment for a few years.

They also offer class for children, including programs for home-schoolers.

A children’s class will be held Saturday. Contact the park district at 419-425-PARK/7275 for more information.

