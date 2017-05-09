WITH VIDEO: Archers, take your best shot!

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Michelle Rumschlag, a naturalist for the Hancock Park District, explains how to nock an arrow to a group of novice archers. (Kevin Bean photo)

By SARA ARTHURS
Staff Writer
The temperature was in the 40s and a wind advisory had only just been lifted, but those brave enough to attend a recent archery class at Oakwoods Nature Preserve were undaunted.
Many had never tried the activity before. When teacher Michelle Rumschlag, a naturalist for the Hancock Park District, asked why they were there, a common refrain was simply the desire to try something new and different.
One woman said she’d last shot an arrow 60 years ago, as a Brownie. But, she said, she was awfully good back then.
Before class, attendee Rick Budde said he’d never tried archery before. His hope? “That I at least hit the target.”
Regardless of level of experience, nearly everyone had a certain confidence — maybe even swagger — once they had bows in their hands and were shooting arrows. It is hard, after all, to remain diffident and meek while channeling your inner Robin Hood.
They also offered encouragement and support to one another, with comments like, “That’s a good one!”
They took out their phones to document the event, with some couples who had come together shooting pictures of their partners. No one actually shot their partners, or anyone else, however, as Rumschlag had given them all a grounding in safety as well as technique before class began.

Many of the archers in attendance said they were eager to try something new and would be pleased to merely hit the target. (Kevin Bean photo)

She offered tips, such as that if an arrow went too high or too low, looking at how to adjust it for next time.
Rumschlag said the class might get people stretching muscles they “maybe haven’t used in a while.”
They followed a routine of shooting at their targets, then putting their bows back on the racks and going out to retrieve the arrows, some from targets and others from the grass, having sailed over the targets.
By the third round they were old pros, hanging up their bows and getting up to look for arrows without needing to be asked.
Rumschlag encouraged one person wondering if the arrow had hit a target: “You hear the whole ‘smack’ noise!” so, yes, it did, she said.
There were a lot of smiles, and a certain enthusiasm and energy.
“Whoo!” said one woman, pumping her fist after hitting the target.
The wind was still intense, even after the advisory had lifted, and it was cold. One class member joked that they might hit the target simply by default, while another said she’d be lucky to hit the target, given the wind.
Rumschlag has also given archery classes on July days when it is more than 80 degrees.
She is one of three park district employees certified through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to teach the classes. The park district has had the equipment for a few years.
They also offer class for children, including programs for home-schoolers.
A children’s class will be held Saturday. Contact the park district at 419-425-PARK/7275 for more information.
Online:
http://www.hancockparks.com/
Arthurs: 419-427-8494 Send an E-mail to Sara Arthurs
Twitter: @swarthurs

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

May
9
Tue
6:00 pm Findlay Rec Department Lacrosse ... @ Emory Adams Park
Findlay Rec Department Lacrosse ... @ Emory Adams Park
May 9 @ 6:00 pm
The City of Findlay Recreation Department is starting an in-house youth lacrosse league for this spring. The league is for boys and girls ages 4-18. Practices will begin April 18 and continue on Tuesday and Thursday nights through June 1. All practices will take place at Emory Adams Park on the east side, across the foot bridge. Registration is $25 for children under 6 and $45 for ages 7-18. Register by Friday to ensure a free T-shirt. Call 419-424-7176.
6:30 pm Build A Reading Buddy @ Putnam County District Library
Build A Reading Buddy @ Putnam County District Library
May 9 @ 6:30 pm
Families will get the chance to build a reading buddy at the Putnam County Public Library in Ottawa and two of its branches in May. Children will make a 16-inch teddy bear with help from an adult. Sessions are scheduled for 11 a.m. May 6 in Continental, 6:30 p.m. May 9 in Ottawa and 11 a.m. May 20 in Fort Jennings. There is no cost, but the number of participants is limited. Registration opens Tuesday. Choose the library you’d like to attend and call the main library at 419-523-3747 to register.
6:30 pm McComb Public Library Storytime @ McComb Public Library
McComb Public Library Storytime @ McComb Public Library
May 9 @ 6:30 pm – 7:15 pm
Story time sessions for preschoolers ages 3-5 will resume Tuesday at the McComb Public Library, 113 S. Todd St. Sessions are offered from 6:30-7:15 p.m. weekly. Story time is on a drop-in basis, registration is not required. Children enjoy books, finger plays, music and crafts. Call the library at 419-293-2425 for more information.
May
10
Wed
7:30 am Findlay Area Human Resources Ass... @ Hilton Garden Inn
Findlay Area Human Resources Ass... @ Hilton Garden Inn
May 10 @ 7:30 am – 12:00 pm
Findlay Area Human Resources Association will hold a half-day legal update from 7:30 a.m. to noon May 10 at Hilton Garden Inn. Eastman & Smith attorneys Tom Dixon and Heidi Hartman will present employment legal information relevant to recent court decisions and will provide a look into the future. Cost is $65 for association members, $75 for nonmembers and $45 for students in transition. Registration should be made by May 5 at https://fahra.mightevent.com/events/event-details.cfm?eventKey=5063
May
11
Thu
4:00 pm Hancock County Farmers Market @ Hancock County Fairgrounds
Hancock County Farmers Market @ Hancock County Fairgrounds
May 11 @ 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
This year’s Hancock County Farmers Market will run 4-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 11 through Oct. 26, at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, 1017 E. Sandusky St. Interested artists should contact Marianna Hofer at studio13girl@gmail.com or call or text 419-788-5044. Nonprofit agencies should call or text 419-306-5218 to schedule their event.
6:00 pm Findlay Rec Department Lacrosse ... @ Emory Adams Park
Findlay Rec Department Lacrosse ... @ Emory Adams Park
May 11 @ 6:00 pm
The City of Findlay Recreation Department is starting an in-house youth lacrosse league for this spring. The league is for boys and girls ages 4-18. Practices will begin April 18 and continue on Tuesday and Thursday nights through June 1. All practices will take place at Emory Adams Park on the east side, across the foot bridge. Registration is $25 for children under 6 and $45 for ages 7-18. Register by Friday to ensure a free T-shirt. Call 419-424-7176.
May
12
Fri
all-day Looking @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
Looking @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
May 12 all-day
 
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company