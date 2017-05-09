Youths sought for Mount Blanchard cleanup effort

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Youth groups from sports teams, church groups and civic and academic organizations are being sought to help Saturday’s Mount Blanchard cleanup day.

Groups will be working from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lunch provided at noon. Jobs will include putting down mulch, planting trees and flowers, painting, picking up litter and cleaning the streets. At the parks, groups will rake leaves, clean up debris, paint and complete work needed at the pool.

Contact Jackie Porcello at 419-306-3073 to sign up or for more information.

Comments

comments