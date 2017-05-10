REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Barbershop chorus hosts public on guest night

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
FOSTORIA — The Fostoria Lake Plains Chorus, a barbershop chorus with members from towns throughout northwest Ohio, will hold a guest night at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 Van Buren St., Fostoria.
Anyone interested in learning to sing barbershop harmony or wishing to listen to learn more about it is welcome to attend and participate in some vocal warm-ups. There is no age limit — just a desire to sing.

