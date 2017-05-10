Exchange Club gives service awards

The Exchange Club of Findlay held its 23rd annual awards celebration at the University of Findlay, honoring outstanding citizens and businesses.

Receiving the Fireman of the Year award was Jim Breyman of the Washington Township Fire Department. The Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award went to Luke Benjamin of the Findlay Police Department.

The Proudly We Hail Award for flying the U.S. flag constantly and correctly and was accepted by Paula Deter and Tim Saltzman of Advanced Drainage Systems.

Msgr. Michael Hohenbrink of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church won The Book of Golden Deeds Award for his lifelong commitment to the community.

The club’s Rookie of the Year Award was given to Heather Schafer of WSOS.

The Exchange Club of Findlay has been helping the community since 1930 through its four programs of service: Americanism, youth, community service and child abuse prevention. Anyone interested in joining or speaking at a club meeting may contact Mary Borer at 419-427-8425.

