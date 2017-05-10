Garden club holds annual 2-day spring plant sale

The Men’s and Women’s Garden Club of Findlay’s annual spring plant sale will be held Friday and Saturday at the Perennial Plant Peddler, 8875 Township Road 251. Sale hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

Club members donate a wide variety of their personal perennials, annuals and vegetable plants to raise funds for activities promoting beautification of the community and improving member gardening skills. Two visible activities managed by the club are the Crystal and Tiffin Avenue triangle gardens.

More information about the club and the sale can be found on the club’s Facebook page. For membership information, contact Heather Heilman at heather.heilman@uwhancock.org.

