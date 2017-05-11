Paper doll collection is a cut above

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF

Sandy Gill grew up playing with paper dolls.

“Paper dolls were my favorite toy as a child,” she said. “I loved it. I was in first grade and I was making my own paper dolls.”

Gill, of Portage, talked about her extensive collection at a recent session of 50 North’s Tea and Tales.

“I still love paper dolls,” she said.

But as a teenager, Gill lost her precious childhood playthings.

“When I was 16, my mother guilted me into burning my paper dolls, and there were a lot of things in there that I had designed and drawn. I wasn’t playing with them anymore. I was applying to college. And she just thought, ‘You’re not a child anymore,'” Gill recalled.

“This was just Mom,” she said. “Mom was a sweetheart, but she was a child in the Depression. If it didn’t have any use, it wasn’t around.”

Five years later, Gill married and her current collection got its start.

“My husband’s attendants decided to fill his suitcase with a bunch of junk,” she said.

Along with an assortment of children’s books was a set of bride and groom paper dolls. Published in 1964, the booklet sold for 29 cents.

“Anyway, I thought I would save those for when I had a daughter,” said Gill. “Well, before my daughter was old enough to want to collect paper dolls, I started collecting. So she never got those.”

She continued to buy paper dolls and now has over 800 sets.

“I don’t know the exact count because I’m still counting,” said Gill.

The definition of a paper doll, according to paper doll illustrator Judy M. Johnson, is a “two-dimensional figure drawn or printed on paper for which accompanying clothing has also been made.”

That’s important, said Gill, as early paper figures didn’t have garments.

She said true paper dolls appeared in the mid 1700s in the fashion centers of Europe and were for the entertainment of the wealthy or used as a salesman’s gimmick to sell dresses. The first manufactured paper doll, “Little Annie,” was produced in London in 1810, she said.

Gill brought along a number of books from her collection, including a set of Doris Day paper dolls that was published in 1955. Day is an actress and singer.

“It was given to me by a friend. It was his sister’s, and when they were cleaning their mother’s house, she threw it away. He grabbed it out of the trash and brought it to me,” said Gill.

She noted that there are reproductions available of original paper dolls. One of the reproduction sets Gill owns features the Barbie and Ken toy dolls. The original set was published in 1960.

Actress Elizabeth Taylor was one of Gill’s favorite paper dolls from her childhood — which also met its fate in the burn barrel.

“So when I found a reproduction of it, I grabbed it,” said Gill.

She also has a paper doll set for the “I Love Lucy” television series that ran from 1951-57, starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

“Her shows were in black and white. This book tells you what color her clothes actually were,” said Gill.

The Guzzle Family is one of the more unusual paper doll sets in the collection.

“They are the funniest looking thing because they’re done in pieces and you’re supposed to stick them together. And they’re just kind of silly and you cut them out and you paste them together to make paper figures,” said Gill. “They don’t have any other clothing, though, but you could, if you wanted to, make clothes for them.

“If you know anything about paper dolls, you know that little girls always made clothes for their paper dolls,” she added.

Original celebrity paper dolls from the 1950s are among the most expensive to collect.

“But like I say, some of them are being reprinted and that’s nice because you can still have them without paying the high price,” said Gill.

She also has a large number of historic paper doll sets dating back to the days of ancient Egypt. There are also Victorian dolls, Colonial dolls and Civil War dolls.

“If you’re interested in costumes, this is the way to go,” said Gill. “I have a friend, her husband’s a War of 1812 re-enactor, and she makes costumes for herself. And she has borrowed my paper dolls from that period to give her ideas of how to put these together.”

Gill originally stored her paper dolls on a shelf.

“But then I found I was bringing home the same ones, so I devised, first of all, it’s a card system,” she said.

Each set has its own card that contains information including the name of the doll, the year it was published, the name of the artist and where or how Gill got the doll.

“At least it gives me a clue, and if I’m going to be ordering more off the internet, I have this thing right next to me so I don’t order the same thing,” she explained. “Because when you’ve got 800, you can’t keep track.”

Gill also arranged the types of paper dolls she has into 34 categories ranging from advertising dolls and dancers to angels and those not appropriate for children.

“And yes, there are some that are not appropriate for children,” she said.

She keeps her collection in four legal-size file cabinet drawers, while larger sets fill an under-the-bed storage container.

Gill said there’s several places to find paper dolls, including Paperdoll Review which publishes a large assortment of original paper dolls and reproductions; and Dover Publications. The Original Paper Doll Artist Guild provides information about the world of paper dolls.

They can also be printed for free off the internet. Search for “free paper dolls” or “free printable paper dolls,” Gill recommended. She has found paper dolls on eBay and in antique stores, garage sales and book stores.

“Years ago you could find them in every Walmart, every five and dime. There’s hardly any out there now. They’re very hard to find,” she said.

“When I started collecting, after my bride and groom paper dolls, I found they made wonderful souvenirs when I travel. So I bought some at Monticello and different places that we visited,” she said. “You can still find them, especially museum gift shops will have them.”

Gill said she’s now to the point that she’s trying to refine her collection.

“I used to grab everything that was a paper doll. But now I’m a lot more aware of the artists, and the artists are important,” she said. “They’re really pieces of art. You could frame them and hang them up.”

