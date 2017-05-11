Auxiliary donation allows BVH to buy new cleaning robot

The Blanchard Valley Hospital Auxiliary held its annual volunteer recognition banquet April 27, where it presented a check for $220,000 to Blanchard Valley Hospital leadership.

The donation will be used to purchase a second UV-C cleaning robot and will go toward the purchase of a sponge detection system, used to accurately detect that all sponges used during surgical procedures are accounted for. The system will be used in all surgery procedures in both Findlay and Bluffton hospitals. Incorporating this detection system in surgical procedures will decrease the risk of infection, shorten procedure time and lessen patient exposure to anesthesia.

The BVH Auxiliary is a group of more than 580 volunteers who give service and raise funds for Blanchard Valley Hospital.

