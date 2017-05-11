Head Start schedules ice cream social, open house

HHWP Head Start will hold an ice cream social and open house from 1-3 p.m. Friday at the Findlay Head Start building, 545 Winfield Ave.

Activities will include carnival games and prizes and a visit from the Findlay Fire Department. Dietsch Brothers ice cream will be served.

Parents wishing to register their children in the Head Start program should bring verification of date of birth, family income and immunization records, if available. If the family is homeless or living with family or friends due to lack of their own home, receiving TANF (OWF) or SSI, or if the child is a foster child, the student is eligible without further proof of income.

Head Start takes applications year-round. Call Bailey Gearing at 419-423-3147, ext. 209, to schedule an appointment or to receive an application in the mail.

