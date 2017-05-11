Hospital health fair slated

FOSTORIA — ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and the Fostoria Area Health Ministry will host the 15th annual Healthy, Wealthy and Wise Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17 at Stacy’s Place, 625 Plaza Drive, Fostoria. This event is free and open to the public.

Blood pressure, blood sugar, bone density, skin damage and body fat analysis screenings will be available, as will information from over 50 vendors on financial planning, long-term care and the services available through ProMedica and other agencies.

