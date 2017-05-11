Relay for Life will run through midnight Friday

The 2017 Relay for Life of Hancock County runs from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at Findlay High School’s Cooper Field, 1200 Broad Ave.

This year will see the combined efforts of community members and Findlay High School students.

Opening ceremonies will be followed by the survivors’ and caregivers’ laps. There will also be a luminaria ceremony.

Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser which raises money for cancer research and local programs and services. Visit RelayForLife.org/Hanco or call 888-227-6446, ext. 5216, for more information.

Comments

comments