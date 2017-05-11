VB senior scores 2nd win at county math contest

Matt Nieset, a senior at Van Buren High School, won the third annual Hancock County Mathematics Competition held Monday at the Hancock County Educational Service Center.

A total of 34 students from Hancock County schools competed.

Matt’s score of 52 was one point better than the scores of Kyle Hohman, a senior from Liberty-Benton High School, and Andrew Borkosky, a sophomore from Riverdale High School.

Matt also won the competition as a sophomore and will receive a $50 gift card. Kyle, who won the tie-breaker for second place, will receive a $35 gift card, while Andrew will receive a $25 gift card.

The top scores in other Hancock County schools will each receive a $20 gift card. They include Vanlue senior Sidney Ellerbrock, McComb sophomore Justin Rode and Arlington senior Andrew Cheney.

Comments

comments