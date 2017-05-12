Cooking class will benefit low-income families

Chopin Hall and the Ohio State University Extension Hancock County have partnered to offer a free cooking class geared toward helping low-income families learn the importance of planning and preparing healthy meals and getting the most out of food shopping on a tight budget. Each participant will learn nutrition tips and culinary skills, cook and eat recipes prepared during class and receive free food.

Cooking Matters is a six-week class, running 9:30-11:30 a.m. May 24 to June 28 at Central Church of Christ, 307 E. Harding St.

Participants must preregister, and class size is limited to 12-15 people. Call 419-422-3851 to register or for more information.

Comments

comments