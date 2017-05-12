Friday calendar

TODAY
50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-7 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; Bible study, 9-10:30 a.m.; SilverSneakers classic, 9:30-10:20 a.m.; water exercise class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; SilverSneakers yoga, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; lunch, scrambled eggs, treat for all mothers in cafe with lunch purchase, free ice cream with lunch purchase, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; stretch and flex, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; mahjong, noon-4 p.m.; center stage acting class, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Roots and Branches: storytelling workshop, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; community hymn sing, 6 p.m.; dance, featuring “East of Cheyenne,” 7-10 p.m., fee and registration required.
Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., College First Church of God; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, 12:30 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; 12×12 open discussion, 7 a.m., Dry Haven; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion, 8 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Carey.
Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; Nooners Narcotics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m.; Strength in Numbers Heroin Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
VFW and American Legion Fish Fry, 5-7 p.m., VFW Hall, 204 W. Lima St., Forest; benefits scholarships for Riverdale students.
Narcotics Anonymous, New Hope meeting, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club, 221 E. Pine Ave.
May
12
Fri
9:00 am Garden Club of Findlay Plant Sale @ Perennial Plant Peddler
Garden Club of Findlay Plant Sale @ Perennial Plant Peddler
May 12 @ 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
The Men’s and Women’s Garden Club of Findlay’s annual spring plant sale will be held Friday and Saturday at the Perennial Plant Peddler, 8875 Township Road 251. Sale hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Club members donate a wide variety of their personal perennials, annuals and vegetable plants to raise funds for activities promoting beautification of the community and improving member gardening skills. Two visible activities managed by the club are the Crystal and Tiffin Avenue triangle gardens. More information about the club and the sale can be found on the club’s Facebook page. For membership information, contact Heather Heilman at heather.heilman@uwhancock.org.
7:30 pm Scotland Road @ The Ritz Theatre
Scotland Road @ The Ritz Theatre
May 12 @ 7:30 pm
The Ritz Players will present a chilly mystery for the month of May. In 1990, an Icelandic fishing boat spots a young woman floating on an iceberg. Dressed in 19th century attire, she utters only one word: “Titanic.” The main clue for discovering the woman’s identity points toward an enigmatic place called “Scotland Road.” By play’s end, one of the characters is dead, all the characters’ identities have been questioned and a shared secret is revealed.
8:00 pm Looking @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
Looking @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
May 12 @ 8:00 pm
The Fort Findlay Playhouse will conclude its 2016-2017 season with “Looking,” a romantic comedy that will show May 12-14 and May 18-20. All performances will start at 8 p.m. except for May 14, which will start at 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased in person at the Fort Findlay Playhouse or by phone at the playhouse box office at 567-525-3636. Reservations may also be made at www.fortfindlayplayhouse.org by using the box office link. Unreserved seats will be sold when doors open half an hour prior to shows, on a cash- or check-only basis at the door. It is a Second Stage Production and not a part of the regular season ticket package. The play is written by Norm Foster, one of Canada’s most popular playwrights. The production will be directed by Pete Rose, and produced by Casey Wurm. Val (Aeryn Williams) is an operating room nurse, Andy (Mark Simons) is in the storage business, Nina (Lori Foster) is a police officer and Matt (David Marquart) is the host of a morning radio show. They’re middle-aged, single and looking. Val agrees to meet Andy after answering his personal ad in the newspaper and Nina and Matt are coaxed into joining their friends for support. The production seeks to capture the dynamics between couples and friends and find the humor and poignancy that can be found during the quest for love. There are a few “adult” situations in the show, so it is best for teens and adults. For more information, call the playhouse or visit its website.
8:00 pm Open Mic Night @ Coffee Amici
Open Mic Night @ Coffee Amici
May 12 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday nights at Coffee Amici are Open Mic Nights! Head over to hear local talent and get up and show off your own talent!
May
13
Sat
8:00 am Christian Clearing House Pancake... @ DOCK at St. Marks United Methodist Church
Christian Clearing House Pancake... @ DOCK at St. Marks United Methodist Church
May 13 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Christian Clearing House will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the DOCK at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St. The menu includes pancakes, sausage link, coffee and juice. The cost is $6 for adults, $4 for children 10 and younger. Tickets are available by calling the office at 419-422-2222 and will be sold at the door. All proceeds benefit the ministries of Christian Clearing House. The nonprofit organization helps Hancock County residents with emergency needs such as food vouchers, rent and utility payments, prescription medications and other emergency needs.
8:00 am Feed-A-Child 5K Run/Walk @ Riverside Park
Feed-A-Child 5K Run/Walk @ Riverside Park
May 13 @ 8:00 am
Harvest Time International Ministries Church will host a Feed-A-Child 5K run/walk May 13 at Riverside Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 9. Cost is $25 per person, and those entering before April 28 will receive a race T-shirt. Nonperishable food donations will be accepted for the coinciding USPS Stamp Out Hunger event. The Feed-A-Child program distributes six easy-to-make weekend meals on Friday afternoons during the school year for children in grades K-5 in Findlay City, Cory-Rawson, Van Buren and Blanchard Valley schools. These meals are provided to families who have identified a need for supplemental meals over the weekend. There are 815 children receiving meals through this program during the 2016-17 school year. Feed-A-Child is coordinated by the Findlay Family YMCA. Food is purchased at a discount and packaged at West Ohio Food Bank. It is delivered with assistance from many volunteers from the community and various departments from Marathon Petroleum Corp., Ohio Logistics and Garner Trucking. Race sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Heather Heilman at heather.heilman@uwhancock.org or 419-423-1432. Over the course of its 24-year history, the United States Post Office’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive has collected 1.5 billion pounds of food. This year in Findlay, the food drive, overseen by the local USPS AFL-CIO chapter, will enlist United Way of Hancock County’s help with coordinating volunteers. Up to 30 volunteers and volunteers with about 15 vehicles will be needed to assist the drivers with collecting donations throughout the city. To volunteer, register with United Way of Hancock County at http://liveunitedhancockcounty.org/stamp-out-hunger. To donate food for the drive, leave nonperishable items in a plastic or paper bag by the home’s mailbox by 8 a.m. May 13. Letter carriers and volunteers will pick up the items. Donations can also be dropped off in the back parking lot of Great Scot on West Main Cross Street on this same date from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
8:30 am Archery for Beginners @ Dold Lake at Oakwoods Nature Preserve
Archery for Beginners @ Dold Lake at Oakwoods Nature Preserve
May 13 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
An “Archery for Beginners” program, presented by Hancock Park District staff, will be held Saturday at Dold Lake in Oakwoods Nature Preserve. Certified instructors will meet from 8:30-10 a.m. with 9- to 11-year-olds, and from 10:30 a.m. to noon for 12- to 14-year-olds. Equipment will be provided. Each session will be held with a minimum of two and a maximum of 10 individuals. Registration is $10 per person and must be made by 3 p.m. Friday. A medical form is required and is available online at hancockparks.com or at the park district office.
