Giving circle reaches into its handbags — and its hearts

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

LIFE EDITOR

If you live or work in Hancock County, have philanthropic aspirations and carry a handbag, a giving circle a decade strong wants you.

The Handbags That Help women’s giving circle, which operates under the umbrella of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, is seeking members for its 10th year, to begin this fall. Membership assures each woman in the group gets a vote on which local nonprofits the organization will choose to support at the end of the grant cycle each spring.

Genna Freed, communications officer with the Community Foundation, explained Handbags That Help’s purpose is “to build strong families in Hancock County.” In the past nine grant cycles, the giving circle has donated $410,920 to 21 nonprofit agencies. Some years members vote to give one big donation, while other years, such as in 2017, the donation is split among four nonprofits.

In April, Handbags That Help split a donation of $39,320 among The Center for Safe & Healthy Children, Century Health, Christian Clearing House and Children’s Museum of Findlay.

Freed explained a $500 annual membership assures a single vote. A membership may be split between two to five women to form a team. This year, 127 women were members of Handbags That Help, totaling 78 memberships. One-hundred percent of the membership fees are donated back to the community in the form of grants voted on by the members.

To celebrate its 10th year, the group hopes to reach a membership of 200 women.

An informal meeting of members and potential members will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Findlay Country Club.

Members meet four times a year, beginning with a kickoff event in September, during which women propose their choices for project ideas and charities to support. In December, the group hears from representatives from the charities chosen the previous spring, who share how the funds have impacted their organization, and in March, members vote on which organization they’d like to support. Grants are awarded during an April gathering.

Freed said each member’s level of participation can vary; they may attend all or none of the meetings. For those unable to attend the vote meeting, a ballot can be mailed to their home.

“If you’re philanthropic, this is a great way to be involved in your community, even if you’re busy,” she said.

More information regarding the group and membership can be found at www.community-foundation.com or by contacting the Community Foundation at 419-425-1100.

