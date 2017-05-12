Gun club will host youth

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will hold a youth fun day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20.

Activities will include range and firearms safety. Firearms, targets and ammunition will be provided, or participants can bring their own gun. Clay target shooting and .22-caliber rifle shooting will also be offered. No experience is needed. Lunch is provided.

There is no cost to attend, but donations are accepted. The event is open to all school-age students. The gun club is located at 21655 Hancock County 186, Mount Blanchard. For more information, call 419-273-5057.

