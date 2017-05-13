Church and Religious Events

Posted On Sat. May 13th, 2017
Concordia Lutheran
Concordia Lutheran Church, 1431 Sixth St., will host Seminarian Chris Yeager at the 9 a.m. Sunday Bible class and the 10:15 a.m. divine worship service, in honor of his recent graduation from the Fort Wayne, Indiana, seminary and his call as associate pastor for Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stevensville, Michigan. Pastor Matt Shive will not conduct his special class for young adults Monday, but will resume it at 6 p.m. May 22 with discussion of slavery. Additional information is available at www.concordiafindlay.com.

First Presbyterian, Findlay
The Christian Education Committee at First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St., will host a panel of mothers at 10:45 a.m. Sunday for a discussion about the responsibilities, challenges and blessings of motherhood. A free Mother’s Day community dinner will follow from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the great room, consisting of pork loin roast, stir-fry green beans, parsley potatoes, green salad, blueberry-strawberry dessert and beverages. Call the church office at 419-423-2112 to make a donation or to volunteer. Sunday is the last day for the diaper drive sponsored by the church MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) group. Donations can be dropped off in the collection boxes at the entrances of the church building. A recycling trailer from Litter Landing will be available in the lower parking lot this weekend. The youth group will meet at 5 p.m. Sunday in room 201 for reflection about how God is in the midst of our transitions in life. All high school youth are welcome and can bring a favorite snack to share. The connectional ministries committee will lead a membership class from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 21. Call the church office to register. A silent auction continues in the fellowship hall through May 21 to raise funds for the mission trip team heading to Peru in June.

First Presbyterian, Fostoria
FOSTORIA — The Rev. Bob Butcher will fill the pulpit for the next several months at First Presbyterian Church, 201 W. Fremont St., speaking on “How to Talk to an Agnostic” during the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. The Memorial Bells, under the direction of Pat Doty, will play “Count Your Blessings” and the Chancel Choir, under the direction of Benji Cates, will sing the rest of May to finish out the choral season. Feed My Kids starts June 6. This program helps community members needing help during the summer by serving nutritious meals and making a lending library available. Holy Communion will be served by Pastor Butcher on May 21.

Life Tree Cafe
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St., will host a Life Tree Cafe discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday. This week’s topic is “Embracing Change: Taking the Fear Out of What Comes Next.” Life Tree Cafe meets weekly to address tough questions in life. The public is invited to attend. Visit www.stpaulsfindlay.org, www.lifetreecafe.com or facebook.com/lifetreecafefindlay for more information.

Mount Blanchard UM
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church will be honoring mothers during the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday.

Prayer Walking the Streets
Participants of Prayer Walking the Streets as a Lifestyle will meet from 6-8 p.m. Friday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road. David Isaiah will lead the group in worship. If the weather is good, participants will walk in Findlay. The inaugural meeting was held in conjunction with the prayer kickoff for the Backyard Mission Trip in April. The idea involves walking and praying for each household as you pass.

St. Andrew’s UM
“The Amazing Race” will be held at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, with team games held around the church, 120 W. Sandusky St. The all-ages event will also include ice cream.

TGMA Gospel Music
CAREY — TGMA Gospel Music Promotions will present Gospel Singing at the Gazebo at noon May 20 in downtown Carey, 141 E. Findlay St. Performers include Chuck Kennedy, Jimmy Potridge and Heartsong. Those attending should bring their own lawn chair. Call Mark Glick at 419-934-5456 for more information.

The Lighthouse
The Lighthouse Gospel Concert Series will present the ministries of Ed Ewing, the Baptist Brothers, Cathy Arnold and 441 Quartet on May 20, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and music starting at 6. A freewill offering will be taken to support the ministries. Food is available by donation. Those attending are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to support local charities. Call 419-423-1725 for more information.

Youth for Christ
Youth for Christ of Northwest Ohio will hold its 31st annual golf tournament June 9 at Sycamore Springs Golf Course. The entry fee for the four-person scramble is $125 per golfer, which includes the driving range, lunch, a putting contest, 18 holes of golf/cart, hole contests, prizes and the awards dinner following the tournament. For more information or to register, visit www.yfcnwoh.org or call 419-422-7452. Registration deadline is June 1.

