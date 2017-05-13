Findlay artist featured in state watercolor exhibit

Dennis Zimmerman of Findlay had a watermedia painting selected for the 40th annual juried Ohio Watercolor Society Exhibition, Watercolor Ohio 2017, at the Columbus Museum of Art, Columbus.

The exhibition opens June 30 and runs through Sept. 10. An opening reception will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 12.

Sponsored by the Ohio Watercolor Society, a nonprofit fine arts organization, this highly competitive juried show annually attracts entries from throughout Ohio and the surrounding areas. Chosen were 77 paintings from 265 entries submitted by 165 artists. An exhibition of 40 works including all of the award winners will tour the state of Ohio at the conclusion of the exhibition.

