Signup begins for Forest summer reading program

FOREST — Signup for the Forest-Jackson Public Library’s summer reading program, “Build a Better World,” begins May 22 and continues throughout the summer.

Children receive tickets for books they read from the library. These tickets can be turned in for prizes.

Special programs will also be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Gormley Park in Forest. The schedule includes: FFA petting zoo, May 30; Baffling Bill the magician, June 6; “The Storytellers,” June 13; the Magic Nate Show, June 20; “Slimetime,” June 27.

Following each program, a community lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. The library will also have make and take crafts available to help “spread happiness” throughout the community.

For more information, contact the library at 419-273-2400.

