Exchange Club of Findlay wins national award

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
The Exchange Club of Findlay received the 2016-17 National Service Award on May 6 at the OH/WV District Convention in Mount Vernon by district president Don Price.
To be eligible for a service award, a project must reach beyond the club membership and be of benefit to individuals and the community. During the 2016-17 year, the Exchange Club of Findlay completed nine projects in Americanism, youth, community service and the prevention of child abuse, in addition to recently distributing local awards to community members.
Heather Schafer, the club’s rookie of the year, was also named the OH/WV district rookie of the year. This award is for a new member who, in their first year, has embraced exchange, succeeded in doing a substantial amount of work and has positively contributed to the well-being and growth of their club and district.
Club member John Fetters was installed as the OH/WV district secretary for 2017-18. Fetters has been an Exchangite since 1991 and has served on the local, district and national levels.
The Exchange Club of Findlay has been active since 1930 and meets at noon the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the University of Findlay Henderson Hall Rosewood Room. Its next project is “Give-A-Kid-A-Flag-To-Wave” at the Memorial Day Parade.

