Camp Fire will present 'On Behalf of Youth' award

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Camp Fire’s “On Behalf of Youth” award luncheon will recognize judge Kristen Johnson with the organization’s highest award for service to youth.
The luncheon will also award seven “Exceptional Youth” in the community, awards given annually in recognition of accomplishments in each of seven categories. Receiving this year’s awards are:
• Logan Necker, son of Amy Necker, Riverdale Local Schools eighth grade, winner of the Nature award (works to protect the environment, has a talent for raising plants and animals, develops or participates in school programs for environmental awareness, recycling, gardening)
• Alyse Fisher, daughter of Jason and Amy Fisher, Glenwood Middle School eighth grade, winner of the Leadership award (demonstrates positive leadership skills in school, clubs, teams; has a record of volunteerism)
• Gage Swaisgood, son of Jeff and Maria Swaisgood, Van Buren Middle School eighth grade, winner of the Diversity award (celebrates diversity and promotes intercultural/interracial understanding and friendship in school and in the community, accepts/engages those with characteristics and qualities different from their own)
• Grace Barto, daughter of Vince and Rose Barto, St. Michael the Archangel eighth grade, winner of the Youth Development award (helps others learn through tutoring, volunteerism, coaching, etc.; is a good student; works with younger children)
• Libby Sapp, daughter of Ben and Lani Sapp, Donnell Middle School eighth grade, winner of the Advocacy award (committed to a cause, speaks out on issues important to them and their community, involved in school government, works to make a difference)
• Lilian Meienburg, daughter of Steve Meienburg and Dennis and Danielle Siefer, Glenwood Middle School eighth grade, winner of the Family Development award (sets an example at home and in school as a positive and engaged role model; is responsible for or with younger siblings)
• Wynter Schroeder, daughter of Autumn Schroeder, Glenwood Middle School eighth grade, winner of the Talent and Skills award (shows exceptional talent in the performing or visual arts; demonstrates dedication through practice, workshops, performances)
Awards will be presented Friday during a luncheon at the Findlay Owens Community College Multipurpose Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ticket information is available by contacting the Camp Fire Northwest Ohio Office at 419-422-5415 or online at www.CampFireNWOhio.com. The RSVP deadline is today.

Comments

comments

About the Author
