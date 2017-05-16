Letters of intent due ahead of grant cycle

Letters of intent for the next competitive grant cycle through the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation are due July 7.

Once the letter of intent is received, Community Foundation staff will review the proposed project to ensure that minimum benchmarks are met.

The Community Foundation issues grants to tax-exempt, private agencies classified as 501(c)(3)organizations, public charities as defined by the Internal Revenue Service. Grants may also be made to governmental agencies. The programs considered for support must be located in Hancock County or provide a service that will directly benefit the residents of the county. Creative programs designed to meet community needs, to address public policy priorities, or to test new ideas will be considered.

Successful applications typically address problems to be solved or opportunities to be seized in the Hancock County area.

Additional information and application forms are available at www.community-foundation.com. Call Kimberly Bash at 419-425-1100 for more information.

