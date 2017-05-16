Tuesday calendar

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; EnhanceFitness, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; pickleball, open play, 9-11 a.m.; SilverSneakers yoga, 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m.; gentle aquatics class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; walking/jogging, 10-11 a.m., University of Findlay Koehler Center; 50 North Hikers, Oakwoods Nature Preserve, meet in front parking lot, 10 a.m., registration required; lunch, Swiss chicken, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free blood pressure checks, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birchaven; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m.; euchre/pinochle, 12:30-4 p.m.; Acting for the Camera, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; cardio mix class, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; line dance lessons, 6-7 p.m.; dance, 7-9 p.m., with Randy and Diana Quate, $3 for dance and line dance lessons.
Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; 12×12 open discussion, noon, Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; women’s open discussion, 7 p.m., Dry Haven; closed discussion, 7:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Carey; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion/Big Book split, 8 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore.
Findlay High School Class of ’46, lunch, 11:30 a.m., Cheddar’s, 2100 Tiffin Ave.
Findlay Ministerial Association, meeting, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
Millstream Wood Carvers, open carving, 1-4 p.m., 2230 Blanchard Ave.
Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; movie: “La La Land,” 1-3 p.m.
Mighty Men of Valor, meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., Harvest Time Ministries, 237 George St., basement.
Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., New Life Assembly of God, 3120 Norcrest St.
Hancock County Genealogical Society, meeting, 6:30 p.m., Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, basement, speaker: Craig Barr, Department of Natural Resources.
Narcotics Anonymous, New Hope meeting, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club, 221 E. Pine Ave.
Family Al-Anon, meeting, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 128 W. Hardin St.
all-day Black Swamp Golf Classic @ Findlay Country Club and Red Hawk Run Golf Course
One of the city’s premier golf events will return for its 18th year this month, with proceeds supporting the health and wellness of area children. The Black Swamp Golf Classic has raised $1.7 million since its inception and has grown to the point that a second day of golf needed to be added. The main four-person scramble, featuring two separate flights May 16 at Red Hawk Run, has sold out, but space is still available for a May 15 event at the Findlay Country Club. Registration can be made at blackswampclassic.org. Programs being supported this year are the Findlay and Putnam County YMCAs’ childhood obesity prevention initiatives and the Braden Kramer Foundation, which supports families dealing with pediatric cancer. The latter is a foundation near and dear to five-year committee member Andrea Kramer’s heart, as it was established when her 4-year-old nephew, Braden, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015. Braden is now 6 years old and still gets cancer treatments at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Last year alone, the Black Swamp Golf Classic raised $55,000 for the foundation. The organization donated about $35,000 to Cancer Patient Services and recently donated $7,000 to the family of Elise Billmaier, a Findlay High School senior with acute leukemia. Kramer said when awarding money raised through the foundation, it is members’ hope that a parent of a young cancer patient could afford to take a year off work, perhaps, or use the funds to sanitize their home for the protection of their child. This year, Findlay Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has donated a brand new Jeep Cherokee Sport to be raffled for the cause. Tickets sell for $100, and only 300 tickets will be sold. Kramer said if desired, the winner can trade the Jeep for $20,000 toward any vehicle on the dealership’s lot. Tickets are available to golfers and nongolfers alike and can be purchased through the Black Swamp Golf Classic’s website or through a link on its Facebook page.
12:00 pm Exchange Club of Findlay @ University of Findlay Henderson Hall -- Rosewood Room
The Exchange Club of Findlay meets at noon the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the University of Findlay Henderson Hall Rosewood Room.
1:00 pm Forest Fiber Fanatics @ Forest-Jackson Public Library
The Forest Fiber Fanatics, a group of knitters and crocheters, will meet twice a month at the Forest-Jackson Public Library beginning Tuesday. Those attending may work on their own projects, or help work on projects for charity. The group will meet from 6-8 p.m. the first Thursday of the month, and from 1-3 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month. Contact Barb Scott at 440-967-3680 for more information.
6:00 pm Findlay Rec Department Lacrosse ... @ Emory Adams Park
The City of Findlay Recreation Department is starting an in-house youth lacrosse league for this spring. The league is for boys and girls ages 4-18. Practices will begin April 18 and continue on Tuesday and Thursday nights through June 1. All practices will take place at Emory Adams Park on the east side, across the foot bridge. Registration is $25 for children under 6 and $45 for ages 7-18. Register by Friday to ensure a free T-shirt. Call 419-424-7176.
6:00 pm Health Care Seminar @ Holiday Inn Express
With health care spending projected to grow 5.8 percent annually, health care costs remain the largest threat to retirement savings. Citizens National Bank will sponsor a free seminar to help people understand what to do. Deborah Boisselle, vice president of investments with Citizens Wealth Management Group, will speak at 6 p.m. May 16 at Holiday Inn Express, 941 Interstate Drive. Boisselle will discuss: Coverage options including Medicare. Health care costs in retirement. Steps people can take to develop a plan. Boisselle has worked in the financial services industry since 1985 and has worked for LPL Financial, a financial services firm, since 1996. Citizens National Bank partners with it to offer wealth management and investment services to clients. Registration for the seminar is free, but an RSVP is required. Call 419-358-0937 or email kimberly.swank@lpl.com by Friday. To learn more, visit https://cnbohio.com/investments/
6:00 pm Viewing Mercury @ Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve
A program about “Viewing Mercury” will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve. Mercury will reach its greatest western elongation from the sun during the week, which means the planet will be at its highest point above the horizon in the morning sky. The planet can be easily viewed low in the eastern sky just before sunrise. The Hancock Park District’s planetarium will present the evening program for viewing Mercury up close. The family program is free, but with limited space inside the inflatable planetarium, registration is required by 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15. The program will be held with a minimum of six and a maximum of 25 individuals. Call the park district office, 419-425-7275.
6:30 pm McComb Public Library Storytime @ McComb Public Library
Story time sessions for preschoolers ages 3-5 will resume Tuesday at the McComb Public Library, 113 S. Todd St. Sessions are offered from 6:30-7:15 p.m. weekly. Story time is on a drop-in basis, registration is not required. Children enjoy books, finger plays, music and crafts. Call the library at 419-293-2425 for more information.
