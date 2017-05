The Elida High School Class of 1972 is planning its 45th class reunion for Aug. 4 and 5.

Classmates are invited to meet at Fat Jack’s Pizza on North West Street, Lima, on Aug. 4. The next day, the class will meet at the Holiday Inn on South Leonard Avenue, Lima, for dinner. Contact Dave Benfield at dbenfield@woh.rr.com or 419-303-4051 for dinner reservations or for more information.

