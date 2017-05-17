Multicultural center will celebrate Cinco de Mayo

The Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the center, located at 817 Harmon St.

Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of Mexican culture, including food, music and customs. Entertainment will be provided by the dance troupe Ballet Folklorico Imagenes Mexicanas (Folkloric Ballet with a Mexican Image), and the day’s activities are free and open to all ages.

For more details, call 419-423-4954 or visit blackheritagecenter.org.

Comments

comments