New technology reviewed

An Emerging Technology Trunk Show for Adults with NORWELD (Northwest Regional Library System) will be held at two of the Putnam County District Library branches this month.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25 in Continental, and from 2-4 p.m. May 25 in Fort Jennings.

A sampling of new technology items and app demonstrations will be shared including Tile, iPad, Kindle, health management apps and augmented reality apps. An instructor will be available to answer any questions.

