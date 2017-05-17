Quilting group will gather

Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave.

The day begins with the business meeting, along with show and tell. Deb Sendelbach will lead quilters in the second part of completing a tote bag with a pinwheel on the front.

Questions on programs may be directed to Beverly McClarren at 419-348-2644. Call Tina Wood at 419-348-4247 with questions about the club.

