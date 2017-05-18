Color Me Happy 5K supports mental health

National Alliance on Mental Illness of Hancock County will host the seventh Color Me Happy 5K Run/Walk on Saturday at Riverside Park in Findlay.

Teams and individuals can choose from two separate events: the traditional walk to raise awareness within the community about mental illness, or a 5K colored fun walk/run in which participants travel through nontoxic powder intended to leave them “colorful and happy.”

The event also includes a kid zone with bounce house, clowns, balloons and face painting. Dogs are welcome. Post-event festivities will include music provided by Time Warp DJ and opening of Zumba from ZPulse.

Color Me Happy is intended to support the many individuals and families affected by mental illness. An estimated 1 in 4 families in the United States has a member with mental illness, and as many as 14,860 residents of Hancock County could be diagnosed with serious brain disorders in their lifetime, NAMI reports.

The run/walk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the park band shell, with registration starting at 9. Rex Howard will serve as master of ceremonies at an opening ceremony, also scheduled for 9 a.m.

The walk committee has set a fundraising goal of $40,000. NAMI is a nonprofit organization with 501(c)(3) status and funds raised provide education, support and advocacy services for Hancock County residents.

Services provided at no charge to clients include: Peer-to-Peer, a 10-week class offered to people diagnosed with a mental illness who are interested in learning how to establish and maintain wellness; Family-to-Family, a 12-week class for family members and other loved ones of people diagnosed with mental illness; a support group which meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month at ADAMHS Board; and KidShop, which meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month at Jacobs Elementary School.

Online registration is available at https://raceroster.com/events/2017/11472/nami-color-me-happy-walk-5k .

