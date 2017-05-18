Color Me Happy 5K supports mental health

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

National Alliance on Mental Illness of Hancock County will host the seventh Color Me Happy 5K Run/Walk on Saturday at Riverside Park in Findlay.
Teams and individuals can choose from two separate events: the traditional walk to raise awareness within the community about mental illness, or a 5K colored fun walk/run in which participants travel through nontoxic powder intended to leave them “colorful and happy.”
The event also includes a kid zone with bounce house, clowns, balloons and face painting. Dogs are welcome. Post-event festivities will include music provided by Time Warp DJ and opening of Zumba from ZPulse.
Color Me Happy is intended to support the many individuals and families affected by mental illness. An estimated 1 in 4 families in the United States has a member with mental illness, and as many as 14,860 residents of Hancock County could be diagnosed with serious brain disorders in their lifetime, NAMI reports.
The run/walk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the park band shell, with registration starting at 9. Rex Howard will serve as master of ceremonies at an opening ceremony, also scheduled for 9 a.m.
The walk committee has set a fundraising goal of $40,000. NAMI is a nonprofit organization with 501(c)(3) status and funds raised provide education, support and advocacy services for Hancock County residents.
Services provided at no charge to clients include: Peer-to-Peer, a 10-week class offered to people diagnosed with a mental illness who are interested in learning how to establish and maintain wellness; Family-to-Family, a 12-week class for family members and other loved ones of people diagnosed with mental illness; a support group which meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month at ADAMHS Board; and KidShop, which meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month at Jacobs Elementary School.
Online registration is available at https://raceroster.com/events/2017/11472/nami-color-me-happy-walk-5k .

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

May
18
Thu
4:00 pm Hancock County Farmers Market @ Hancock County Fairgrounds
Hancock County Farmers Market @ Hancock County Fairgrounds
May 18 @ 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
This year’s Hancock County Farmers Market will run 4-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 11 through Oct. 26, at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, 1017 E. Sandusky St. Interested artists should contact Marianna Hofer at studio13girl@gmail.com or call or text 419-788-5044. Nonprofit agencies should call or text 419-306-5218 to schedule their event.
6:00 pm Findlay Rec Department Lacrosse ... @ Emory Adams Park
Findlay Rec Department Lacrosse ... @ Emory Adams Park
May 18 @ 6:00 pm
The City of Findlay Recreation Department is starting an in-house youth lacrosse league for this spring. The league is for boys and girls ages 4-18. Practices will begin April 18 and continue on Tuesday and Thursday nights through June 1. All practices will take place at Emory Adams Park on the east side, across the foot bridge. Registration is $25 for children under 6 and $45 for ages 7-18. Register by Friday to ensure a free T-shirt. Call 419-424-7176.
6:30 pm 50 North Spring Fashion Show @ 50 North
50 North Spring Fashion Show @ 50 North
May 18 @ 6:30 pm
50 North will host a girls night out spring fashion show at 6:30 p.m. May 18, featuring an evening of summer fashions by CJ Banks and Christopher & Banks. Registration and a $7 fee are required by Monday.
8:00 pm Looking @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
Looking @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
May 18 @ 8:00 pm
The Fort Findlay Playhouse will conclude its 2016-2017 season with “Looking,” a romantic comedy that will show May 12-14 and May 18-20. All performances will start at 8 p.m. except for May 14, which will start at 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased in person at the Fort Findlay Playhouse or by phone at the playhouse box office at 567-525-3636. Reservations may also be made at www.fortfindlayplayhouse.org by using the box office link. Unreserved seats will be sold when doors open half an hour prior to shows, on a cash- or check-only basis at the door. It is a Second Stage Production and not a part of the regular season ticket package. The play is written by Norm Foster, one of Canada’s most popular playwrights. The production will be directed by Pete Rose, and produced by Casey Wurm. Val (Aeryn Williams) is an operating room nurse, Andy (Mark Simons) is in the storage business, Nina (Lori Foster) is a police officer and Matt (David Marquart) is the host of a morning radio show. They’re middle-aged, single and looking. Val agrees to meet Andy after answering his personal ad in the newspaper and Nina and Matt are coaxed into joining their friends for support. The production seeks to capture the dynamics between couples and friends and find the humor and poignancy that can be found during the quest for love. There are a few “adult” situations in the show, so it is best for teens and adults. For more information, call the playhouse or visit its website.
May
19
Fri
all-day O’Reilly Auto Parts 4-Wheel Jamb... @ Allen County Fairgrounds
O’Reilly Auto Parts 4-Wheel Jamb... @ Allen County Fairgrounds
May 19 – May 21 all-day
Allen County is revving up for the 32nd annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 4-Wheel Jamboree. Contestants will test their driving skills in obstacle courses, a mud pit, UTV races, burnout contests and more. Camping spots will be available on site, and those who want to register their four-wheel drive vehicles into the event can call 317-236-6515 or visit the website. Registration is $70 until May 12, then $90 at the event. Participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores have adult tickets at $18 per day. Online and at-the-gate adult tickets are $20 per day, $10 per day for kids 3-12, and free for younger kids. RV spots are $50, $20 for tents and covers a minimum two-night stay and four people. Registration and tech inspection starts 8 a.m. each day. The public can enter at 10 a.m. May 19, and 9 a.m. the following days. The final May 19 event starts at 6 p.m., the final May 20 event is 6:30 p.m., and the last May 21 event is 3:30 p.m.
9:00 am City Mission Golf Outing @ Sycamore Springs Golf Course
City Mission Golf Outing @ Sycamore Springs Golf Course
May 19 @ 9:00 am
City Mission’s third annual golf outing will be held May 19 at Sycamore Springs Golf Course with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Team and sponsorship registration are available at www.findlaymission.org or by emailing Joy Barger at joybarger@findlaymission.org.
6:00 pm Prayer Walking the Streets as a ... @ St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Prayer Walking the Streets as a ... @ St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
May 19 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Participants of Prayer Walking the Streets as a Lifestyle will meet from 6-8 p.m. Friday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road. David Isaiah will lead the group in worship. If the weather is good, participants will walk in Findlay. The inaugural meeting was held in conjunction with the prayer kickoff for the Backyard Mission Trip in April. The idea involves walking and praying for each household as you pass.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company