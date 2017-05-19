Car show aids Open Arms

Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services has been named the recipient of this year’s AAA open class car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at Car Care Plus, 10270 U.S. 224 West.

All makes and models are welcome. There will also be door prizes, food and drinks, a 50/50 raffle and a police K-9 demonstration.

Entry fee donations and event proceeds will be donated to Open Arms. For more information, call Car Care Plus at 419-422-4839.

