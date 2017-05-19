Classic film to be screened

The Hancock Historical Museum, 422 W. Sandusky St., will host its monthly Classic Movie Night at 7 p.m. this evening with a screening of “The Adventures of Robin Hood.”

The film, starring Errol Flynn and Olivia DeHavilland, won three Academy Awards and was nominated for Best Picture in 1939.

Refreshments will be provided. Classic Movie Night is free and open to the public. This month’s film is sponsored by the Gleaner Life Insurance Society “” Flag City Arbor.

Comments

comments