Homestead tours to begin

BLUFFTON — Beginning in June, and through the months of July and August, the Bluffton/Pandora Swiss Community Historical Society will be open for self-guided or docent-led tours every Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the Schumacher Homestead.

Visitors will be able to tour the house, garden, summer kitchen and workshop. The barn will be open on the last Saturday of each month. Admission to the homestead is $5 per person, with current members of the society and children 16 and younger admitted free.

The Schumacher Homestead is located at 8350 Bixel Road, Bluffton.

