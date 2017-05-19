Matching donations benefit mental health fund

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has announced a gift matching opportunity available through June 1.

May is Mental Health Month, and Tom and Ann Buis have partnered with Dr. Bill Kose, Hon. Allan Davis, Brandon and Tracie McCall and Cheryl Buckland to offer a $20,000 match for all gifts to the Community Mental Health Fund during the month of May.

“This is a cause our family believes in and hopes the community will rally around in support,” said Tom and Ann Buis. “This fund has the potential to strengthen local nonprofits that offer life-changing opportunities to those in need in Hancock County.”

To take advantage of this matching opportunity and double the impact of your gift, give online at www.community-foundation.com or mail a check with “Community Mental Health Fund” on the memo line, made payable to: The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, 101 W. Sandusky St., Suite 207, Findlay, OH 45840.

Comments

comments