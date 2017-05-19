Putnam County summer reading program planned

The Putnam County District Library will offer summer reading programs for all ages.

The program, “Build a Better World,” will be held May 27 through Aug. 2.

The adult program kicks off with a presentation by Laura Coburn titled “Inviting Pollinators to Your Garden” at 6 p.m. June 1 at the main library in Ottawa. The program will also be offered at 6 p.m. June 5 at the Pandora-Riley Township branch.

Performances by Magic Nate the Magician kick off the summer reading program for children in preschool through fifth grade. The schedule includes: June 6 — 9:30 a.m., Kalida-Union Township; 11:30 a.m., Fort Jennings; 1:30 p.m., Columbus Grove; and 3:30 p.m., Pandora-Riley Township; and June 7 — 9:30 a.m., Ottawa; 11:30 a.m., Leipsic Edwards-Gamper Memorial branch; 1:30 p.m., Ottoville-Monterey Township branch; and 3:30 p.m., Continental branch.

A teen lock-in with sphere virtual reality arcade is planned from 8-10 p.m. June 6 at the Ottawa library for students in grades six through 12.

