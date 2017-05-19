UF honor society chapter donates $7K

Delta Mu Delta, University of Findlay’s business honor society chapter, this month donated $7,000 to the community from funds raised during fall 2016 and spring 2017 events.

Recipients include:

• Children’s Mentoring Connection: $1,500 to support Bowling for Kids and the educational scholarship fund

• City Mission: $1,000 for bookbags, school supplies and school clothes for children at the homeless shelter

• Hancock Saves: $1,000 for bookbags and school supplies for children in Findlay

• Donnell Middle School: $1,000 for special equipment and hokki stools to be used in a special needs classroom that serves autistic students

• UF Giving Green Campaign: $500 for a tree at the new Center for Student Life and College of Business

The remaining funds will be used to help support the university’s annual Christmas on Campus event.

Mount Blanchard Alumni

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The 61st and final Mount Blanchard Alumni banquet was held Saturday at Riverdale High School. The classes of 1942, 1947, 1952, 1957 and 1962, which was the last class to graduate from Mount Blanchard High School, were recognized.

Jeanette Stauffer Trout was recognized as the oldest graduate present, and Glen Trout traveled the farthest, from Florida. Alumni were also present from Indiana, Tennessee, Michigan and Ohio.

Rawson Chapter 550 OES

The annual inspection of officers was held recently for Rawson Chapter 550 Order of the Eastern Star.

Officers include Becky Bucher, worthy matron; Jerry Augustine, worthy patron; Katie Bear, associate matron; John Devor, associate patron; Ruth Augustine, secretary; Fairy Parkins, treasurer; Betty Basinger, conductress; Linda Shimp, associate conductress; Steve Horton, chaplain; Leo Garey, marshal; Lavonne Eckert, organist; Tammy Augustine, Adah; Arlene Higbie, Ruth; Rita Follas, Esther; Patti Askins, Martha; Pat Redding, Electa; Mike Wilson, warder; and Larry Bucher, sentinel.

Pages and aide for this year are Marilyn Wymer, Lelia Horton and Lynn Basinger.

Some of the group’s activities this year have included donating food to the Mount Cory Food Bank, collecting bedding for Hope House in Findlay, and collecting gently used purses, filling them with various women’s hygiene products, and donating them to Hope House and Chopin Hall.

