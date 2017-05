OTTAWA — Jeanne Beutler will lead a watercolor painting class from 6-8 p.m. June 12 at the Putnam County District Library, Ottawa.

The 8-inch-by-10-inch beginner level painting features bumblebees and hollyhocks. All supplies are included in the $10 fee. To register, call 419-523-3747 by June 5.

