Church and Religious Events

Posted On Sat. May 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Bloomdale Trinity UM
BLOOMDALE — A kids’ “Spring into Summer” party will be held in the basement of Bloomdale Trinity United Methodist Church from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday. Kids ages 6-12 are invited for stories, crafts, games and treats. For more information, contact Jane at 419-299-3690.

Concordia Lutheran
Concordia Lutheran Church, 1431 Sixth St., will host Sheriff Michael Heldman as the guest speaker at a special fellowship and breakfast following Sunday’s 10:15 a.m. divine worship service. Heldman will speak about the challenges facing law enforcement and the communities they serve in today’s changing culture. At 6 p.m. Monday, the Rev. Matt Shive will conduct his young adult class on the topic of “Slavery,” asking what Scripture says on the matter and what a faithful witness is to it. The class is open to all area young adults. The church is handicap accessible at the north entrance. Additional information is available at www.concordiafindlay.com.

First Lutheran
First Lutheran Church is celebrating Music Month. On Sunday, the church will feature the senior choir, under the direction of Jane Eakin, which will sing “I’ll Fly Away” by Craig Courtney, guided by a four-hand accompaniment by Miriam Gibson and Denise Burson. Eakin has served as choir director for 22 years. Micheal Anders, retired University of Findlay faculty, will present a program titled “Puccini and His Tragic Women” at the OWLS (seniors) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a potluck beginning at 6. All ages are welcome.

First Presbyterian
The community is invited to a hymn festival at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St. “Lift up your heart; lift up your voice!” is the theme of the celebration of sacred music, being led by music director Brent Neuenschwander, the First Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir and GatherRing Bell Choir. At 10:45 a.m., the adult Christian education committee will welcome Jeff and Diana Wilbarger, directors of the Daughter Project, Ohio’s first licensed recovery home for adolescent girls who have been rescued from sex traffickers, to discuss their mission. A mission fair in the fellowship hall will illustrate the work taking place at First Presbyterian and the church’s ties to local mission groups. The connectional ministries committee will lead a membership class from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for new and existing members. Child care is provided. Call the office to register. At 7 p.m. Monday, the Stephen Ministry will host an open presentation by Melissa Weaver Schroeder from LODESTAR — Guiding Angels for the Blind. Weaver Schroeder will speak about the program that provides support for children who are blind and visually impaired through the use of guide dogs. The presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is open for the church’s music and arts camp, to be held July 17-21 for children ages 3 through fifth grade. Registration forms are available in the church office or on the music page of the church website at http://findlayfpc.org/worship/music/. For more information, call 419-423-2112 or email brent@findlayfpc.org.

Good Shepherd UM
BENTON RIDGE — The Children’s Ministry Team at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church is hosting the free event “Slide Into Summer” from 3-5 p.m. today at the Benton Ridge Community Park. All area kids are welcome to attend to enjoy music, games and stories to celebrate the change of seasons and the end of the school year. A barbecue meal and silent auction will follow at the park from 5:30-7 p.m. Donations for meals will be accepted and will benefit the Todd family and their adoption expenses. The menu includes barbecue pork and barbecue beef sandwiches, coleslaw, baked beans, sides and dessert. Carryout meals will be available.

Life Tree Cafe
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St., will host a Life Tree Cafe discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday. This week’s topic is “Mormons: Christian? Cult? What do They Really Believe?” Life Tree Cafe meets weekly to address tough questions in life. The public is invited to attend. Visit www.stpaulsfindlay.org, www.lifetreecafe.com or facebook.com/lifetreecafefindlay for more information.

The Lighthouse
A gospel concert will be held this evening at the Lighthouse, 10055 U.S. 224 W, with doors opening at 5 p.m. for dinner by donation. Singing starts at 6. Sharing their music ministries will be Ed Ewing, Jim Bloomfield, Cathy Arnold, the Baptist Brothers and 441 quartet. Call Kim Debouver with any questions at 419-889-1622.

Our Lady of Consolation Bakery
CAREY — It’s rhubarb season at the Our Lady of Consolation Bakery, with the volunteers turning locally grown and donated rhubarb into a variety of pies including rhubarb, rhubarb-strawberry and rhubarb-cherry. The bakery is under the direction of the Rev. Paul Faroh. The sales office, located in the information booth across from the OLC Basilica, 315 Clay St., Carey, will be open from 4-7 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Two kinds of hand-dipped chocolate candies will be offered at a special price: chocolate-covered marshmallows and caramel mallow squares. The candy may be frozen for up to one year. Soup will be sold in quart containers and the bakery’s homemade potato chips, which may be frozen, will also be sold at a special price. The chips are made from locally grown potatoes. Also available will be noodles and spaghetti sauce, four kinds of pizza, and various pies, breads, breakfast treats and cookies. Proceeds will go toward the national shrine and parish projects.

Truck Stop Ministries
NORTH BALTIMORE — Truck Stop Ministries will present its Spring Gospel Sing from 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the Trucker’s Chapel at the Petro Truck Stop, 12900 Deshler Road, North Baltimore. Performers will include Donna Sue, Pat Roberts, Ezekiel’s Call, HeartSong, Chris Baldwin, Purpose Driven, One Voice, New Presence Gospel, Jake Reel, His Servants, Peggy Hamilton and Miss Amanda. Those attending should bring their own lawn chair. For information, call 419-704-0242 or 419-934-5456.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

May
19
Fri
all-day O’Reilly Auto Parts 4-Wheel Jamb... @ Allen County Fairgrounds
O’Reilly Auto Parts 4-Wheel Jamb... @ Allen County Fairgrounds
May 19 – May 21 all-day
Allen County is revving up for the 32nd annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 4-Wheel Jamboree. Contestants will test their driving skills in obstacle courses, a mud pit, UTV races, burnout contests and more. Camping spots will be available on site, and those who want to register their four-wheel drive vehicles into the event can call 317-236-6515 or visit the website. Registration is $70 until May 12, then $90 at the event. Participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores have adult tickets at $18 per day. Online and at-the-gate adult tickets are $20 per day, $10 per day for kids 3-12, and free for younger kids. RV spots are $50, $20 for tents and covers a minimum two-night stay and four people. Registration and tech inspection starts 8 a.m. each day. The public can enter at 10 a.m. May 19, and 9 a.m. the following days. The final May 19 event starts at 6 p.m., the final May 20 event is 6:30 p.m., and the last May 21 event is 3:30 p.m.
May
20
Sat
8:30 am Rose of Sharon Scholarship Fund ... @ Wal-Mart
Rose of Sharon Scholarship Fund ... @ Wal-Mart
May 20 @ 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
Members of the Hancock County Korean War Veterans Chapter 172 will conduct their annual Rose of Sharon Scholarship Fund Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Wal-Mart, 2500 Tiffin Ave. The fund drive will move to the Wal-Mart at 1161 Trenton Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on May 20. Net proceeds from both days will be used for first-year college student scholarships for eligible grandchildren of chapter members. Each donor will receive a Rose of Sharon flower, the national flower of South Korea. Children will receive a miniature American flag. The fund drive started in 2002 and has provided 64 scholarships totaling $32,000. This is the only fund drive the chapter has for the year. For membership information, call chapter secretary Larry Monday at 419-387-7532.
9:00 am Fostoria Farmers Market @ Tiffin and Main Streets
Fostoria Farmers Market @ Tiffin and Main Streets
May 20 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
The first Fostoria Farmers Market for the season will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets. There will be flowers, planters, hanging baskets, plant and vegetable starts. Other vendors will have gifts for moms, including silk scarves, photography, hand-sewn items and jewelry, yard art and wind chimes, homemade jams, soaps, oils and jewelry, pottery, homemade doggie treats, painted signs, Amish brooms and homemade laundry detergent. Also for sale will be baked goods, honey and candles, fresh eggs and frozen beef. Eastern Star will provide breakfast sandwiches in the Masonic Lodge on East Tiffin Street, and Tasty Dogs will be available to purchase. The market is sponsored by Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club Limited and the Review Times. For more information, visit Fostoria Farmers Market on Facebook, or call 419-435-1718.
9:00 am Mount Blanchard Gun Club Youth F... @ Mount Blanchard Gun Club
Mount Blanchard Gun Club Youth F... @ Mount Blanchard Gun Club
May 20 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will hold a youth fun day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20. Activities will include range and firearms safety. Firearms, targets and ammunition will be provided, or participants can bring their own gun. Clay target shooting and .22-caliber rifle shooting will also be offered. No experience is needed. Lunch is provided. There is no cost to attend, but donations are accepted. The event is open to all school-age students. The gun club is located at 21655 Hancock County 186, Mount Blanchard. For more information, call 419-273-5057.
10:00 am Boy Scout Troop 342 Car Wash @ O’Reilly Auto Parts
Boy Scout Troop 342 Car Wash @ O’Reilly Auto Parts
May 20 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Boy Scout Troop 342, sponsored by Zion United Methodist Church, will hold a car wash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 540 Tiffin Ave. The Scouts are raising money for a trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to see a Civil War re-enactment.
10:00 am Litzenberg Photography Hike @ Litzenberg Memorial Woods
Litzenberg Photography Hike @ Litzenberg Memorial Woods
May 20 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
A photography hike will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Litzenberg Memorial Woods. The leisurely hike will include stops to take pictures. The free program is recommended for individuals at least 10 years old. Registration is required by 3 p.m. Friday. The program will be held with a minimum of six and maximum of 20 individuals.
10:00 am Millstream Wood Carvers Show @ Millstream Wood Carvers Show
Millstream Wood Carvers Show @ Millstream Wood Carvers Show
May 20 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Several artists will display their works at the Millstream Wood Carvers Show. Some artists will be carving their works on site, and others will be creating works of pyrography, which involves decorating wood with controlled burn applications. Food will be available.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company