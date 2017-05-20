Church and Religious Events

Bloomdale Trinity UM

BLOOMDALE — A kids’ “Spring into Summer” party will be held in the basement of Bloomdale Trinity United Methodist Church from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday. Kids ages 6-12 are invited for stories, crafts, games and treats. For more information, contact Jane at 419-299-3690.

Concordia Lutheran

Concordia Lutheran Church, 1431 Sixth St., will host Sheriff Michael Heldman as the guest speaker at a special fellowship and breakfast following Sunday’s 10:15 a.m. divine worship service. Heldman will speak about the challenges facing law enforcement and the communities they serve in today’s changing culture. At 6 p.m. Monday, the Rev. Matt Shive will conduct his young adult class on the topic of “Slavery,” asking what Scripture says on the matter and what a faithful witness is to it. The class is open to all area young adults. The church is handicap accessible at the north entrance. Additional information is available at www.concordiafindlay.com.

First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church is celebrating Music Month. On Sunday, the church will feature the senior choir, under the direction of Jane Eakin, which will sing “I’ll Fly Away” by Craig Courtney, guided by a four-hand accompaniment by Miriam Gibson and Denise Burson. Eakin has served as choir director for 22 years. Micheal Anders, retired University of Findlay faculty, will present a program titled “Puccini and His Tragic Women” at the OWLS (seniors) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a potluck beginning at 6. All ages are welcome.

First Presbyterian

The community is invited to a hymn festival at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St. “Lift up your heart; lift up your voice!” is the theme of the celebration of sacred music, being led by music director Brent Neuenschwander, the First Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir and GatherRing Bell Choir. At 10:45 a.m., the adult Christian education committee will welcome Jeff and Diana Wilbarger, directors of the Daughter Project, Ohio’s first licensed recovery home for adolescent girls who have been rescued from sex traffickers, to discuss their mission. A mission fair in the fellowship hall will illustrate the work taking place at First Presbyterian and the church’s ties to local mission groups. The connectional ministries committee will lead a membership class from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for new and existing members. Child care is provided. Call the office to register. At 7 p.m. Monday, the Stephen Ministry will host an open presentation by Melissa Weaver Schroeder from LODESTAR — Guiding Angels for the Blind. Weaver Schroeder will speak about the program that provides support for children who are blind and visually impaired through the use of guide dogs. The presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is open for the church’s music and arts camp, to be held July 17-21 for children ages 3 through fifth grade. Registration forms are available in the church office or on the music page of the church website at http://findlayfpc.org/worship/music/. For more information, call 419-423-2112 or email brent@findlayfpc.org.

Good Shepherd UM

BENTON RIDGE — The Children’s Ministry Team at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church is hosting the free event “Slide Into Summer” from 3-5 p.m. today at the Benton Ridge Community Park. All area kids are welcome to attend to enjoy music, games and stories to celebrate the change of seasons and the end of the school year. A barbecue meal and silent auction will follow at the park from 5:30-7 p.m. Donations for meals will be accepted and will benefit the Todd family and their adoption expenses. The menu includes barbecue pork and barbecue beef sandwiches, coleslaw, baked beans, sides and dessert. Carryout meals will be available.

Life Tree Cafe

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St., will host a Life Tree Cafe discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday. This week’s topic is “Mormons: Christian? Cult? What do They Really Believe?” Life Tree Cafe meets weekly to address tough questions in life. The public is invited to attend. Visit www.stpaulsfindlay.org, www.lifetreecafe.com or facebook.com/lifetreecafefindlay for more information.

The Lighthouse

A gospel concert will be held this evening at the Lighthouse, 10055 U.S. 224 W, with doors opening at 5 p.m. for dinner by donation. Singing starts at 6. Sharing their music ministries will be Ed Ewing, Jim Bloomfield, Cathy Arnold, the Baptist Brothers and 441 quartet. Call Kim Debouver with any questions at 419-889-1622.

Our Lady of Consolation Bakery

CAREY — It’s rhubarb season at the Our Lady of Consolation Bakery, with the volunteers turning locally grown and donated rhubarb into a variety of pies including rhubarb, rhubarb-strawberry and rhubarb-cherry. The bakery is under the direction of the Rev. Paul Faroh. The sales office, located in the information booth across from the OLC Basilica, 315 Clay St., Carey, will be open from 4-7 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Two kinds of hand-dipped chocolate candies will be offered at a special price: chocolate-covered marshmallows and caramel mallow squares. The candy may be frozen for up to one year. Soup will be sold in quart containers and the bakery’s homemade potato chips, which may be frozen, will also be sold at a special price. The chips are made from locally grown potatoes. Also available will be noodles and spaghetti sauce, four kinds of pizza, and various pies, breads, breakfast treats and cookies. Proceeds will go toward the national shrine and parish projects.

Truck Stop Ministries

NORTH BALTIMORE — Truck Stop Ministries will present its Spring Gospel Sing from 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the Trucker’s Chapel at the Petro Truck Stop, 12900 Deshler Road, North Baltimore. Performers will include Donna Sue, Pat Roberts, Ezekiel’s Call, HeartSong, Chris Baldwin, Purpose Driven, One Voice, New Presence Gospel, Jake Reel, His Servants, Peggy Hamilton and Miss Amanda. Those attending should bring their own lawn chair. For information, call 419-704-0242 or 419-934-5456.

