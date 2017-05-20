Findlay’s faithful trace the steps of Martin Luther

By SARA ARTHURS

It was more than the typical tourist trip: A group from area Lutheran churches got to see the places where Martin Luther had lived — where the Protestant Reformation began.

In 1517, Martin Luther wrote the “95 Theses” which attacked “the Catholic Church’s corrupt practice of selling ‘indulgences’ to absolve sin,” according to history.com. The theses “propounded two central beliefs — that the Bible is the central religious authority and that humans may reach salvation only by their faith and not by their deeds.” This sparked the Protestant Reformation, the website states.

The Rev. Christian Dittmar, assisting minister at First Lutheran Church of Findlay, had previously taken groups to the area, and decided the 500th anniversary would be a good time to do it again. He had been uncertain about going in April, six months before the actual anniversary, but said it turned out to be wise, as many tourists are already coming into Germany.

“It’s a big thing for Lutherans,” Dittmar said.

He took a group of 16, members of five Lutheran churches in Findlay and surrounding communities. They were in Germany from April 19-29.

They traveled on a bus with a total of 41 people, most of them also Lutherans but also some Catholics and United Church of Christ members. A Lutheran pastor and his wife from Adelaide, Australia, were among this group, as were several Canadians. They visited Mainz, Eisenach, Erfurt, Leipzig, Dresden, Eisleben, Wittenberg and Berlin. Eisleben was where Luther was born and died, while Wittenberg was where he spent most of his life, Dittmar said.

The group flew into Frankfurt and spent their first night at Mainz, where Johannes Gutenberg invented movable type. They saw Gutenberg’s museum, said Dittmar, noting that without Gutenberg, the Reformation would have been impossible.

They visited the mother church of the Reformation, in Wittenberg, “where it all happened,” Dittmar said. He said Wittenberg is a town about the size of Findlay, but thousands of people have been pouring in ahead of Oct. 31, the anniversary of the “95 Theses.”

“Popular legend has it that on October 31, 1517, Luther defiantly nailed a copy of his 95 Theses to the door of the Wittenberg Castle church,” history.com states. “The reality was probably not so dramatic; Luther more likely hung the document on the door of the church matter-of-factly to announce the ensuing academic discussion around it that he was organizing.”

Lee Rupert of Napoleon, a former classmate of Dittmar’s in seminary, and his wife were among the group. A highlight for Rupert was in Wittenberg, where they were in the home of a woman who had grown up when it was East Germany. She herself was an atheist, but was very welcoming to the religious group, and they ended up having a good conversation about everyday life, Rupert said.

The group visited the church in Eisleben where Luther preached his last sermon, shortly before his death.

They stayed in Dresden which was firebombed in 1945. People had sent money to rebuild the main church in the center of Dresden, the Frauenkirche, from the ground up. “And it’s gorgeous,” Dittmar said.

Maria Schell, a member of First Lutheran Church, was another member of Dittmar’s group.

“It was very interesting just to see where Luther was,” she said, and to see the places he preached. She had not been to Germany before but was attracted to this trip because of “the fact that it had to do with Martin Luther.” She and her husband knew others from First Lutheran who were also going, so they decided to give it a try. She enjoyed watching the German countryside go by, and going to a beer tasting at a brewery.

She said the churches were interesting. Germany was so destroyed in World War II and a lot of the churches that look old have in fact been rebuilt fairly recently. So there are buildings with exteriors that look old, but with modern interiors. It’s interesting when you think about the fact that “a lot of it was destroyed,” Schell said. The group learned history of not only Luther’s time, but of communist East Germany.

A particularly memorable part of the trip for Dittmar was a garden in Wittenberg being planted to commemorate the Reformation. He saw that donations had come from all over the world — not just Lutheran churches but Methodist and Episcopalian, among others.

It made Dittmar realize: “What Luther did in that little town has had profound effects throughout the world.”

Luther himself “had a lot of doubts,” Dittmar said. And, the more “upheaval it caused, the more doubts that he had.”

Luther was declared an outlaw, and, “His life was in danger all the time,” Dittmar said.

In addition, Luther suffered gout and other physical ailments.

“It wasn’t an easy life. … And yet he had such drive,” Dittmar said.

Dittmar said the Reformation was about the need, 500 years ago, for reform in the church. It needed it then, and it needs it today, he said. Dittmar’s hope is that while celebrating the past, we continue to look at ways to improve and change, although “maybe not by condemning the pope.”

He said the Reformation is important not only to Lutherans but other Christians, and he liked that there were Catholics and UCCs on the tour bus.

Dittmar noted that there are joint Lutheran and Catholic events for this 500th anniversary, stating, “It’s a celebration for all of us.”

