Judgement Free 5K promotes inclusion

Planet Fitness will host the third annual Judgement Free 5K and 1 Mile Walk/Roll/Shuffle on June 10 at Riverbend Recreation Area in Findlay.

The mission is to include people of all abilities in a fun, judgement-free event that promotes physical activity. Proceeds will benefit local charities that share the vision of a judgement-free world where everyone has the opportunity to be active and feel good about themselves.

The 5K and 1-mile walk will begin at 10 a.m., with race-day registration from 8:30-9:30. The walk is handicap accessible and open to everyone, including those with wheelchairs, service animals, strollers, etc.

New this year is an optional inflatable obstacle course finish line, sponsored by Outdoor Mindset. Participants who want an extra challenge will be able to race each other through the 76-foot course as they finish the race.

Registration can be made at Planet Fitness in Findlay or online at runsignup.com. Visit the race page at runsignup.com or call Planet Fitness at 419-422-3000 for more information.

