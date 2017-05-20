Judgement Free 5K promotes inclusion

Posted On Sat. May 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Planet Fitness will host the third annual Judgement Free 5K and 1 Mile Walk/Roll/Shuffle on June 10 at Riverbend Recreation Area in Findlay.
The mission is to include people of all abilities in a fun, judgement-free event that promotes physical activity. Proceeds will benefit local charities that share the vision of a judgement-free world where everyone has the opportunity to be active and feel good about themselves.
The 5K and 1-mile walk will begin at 10 a.m., with race-day registration from 8:30-9:30. The walk is handicap accessible and open to everyone, including those with wheelchairs, service animals, strollers, etc.
New this year is an optional inflatable obstacle course finish line, sponsored by Outdoor Mindset. Participants who want an extra challenge will be able to race each other through the 76-foot course as they finish the race.
Registration can be made at Planet Fitness in Findlay or online at runsignup.com. Visit the race page at runsignup.com or call Planet Fitness at 419-422-3000 for more information.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

May
19
Fri
all-day O’Reilly Auto Parts 4-Wheel Jamb... @ Allen County Fairgrounds
O’Reilly Auto Parts 4-Wheel Jamb... @ Allen County Fairgrounds
May 19 – May 21 all-day
Allen County is revving up for the 32nd annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 4-Wheel Jamboree. Contestants will test their driving skills in obstacle courses, a mud pit, UTV races, burnout contests and more. Camping spots will be available on site, and those who want to register their four-wheel drive vehicles into the event can call 317-236-6515 or visit the website. Registration is $70 until May 12, then $90 at the event. Participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores have adult tickets at $18 per day. Online and at-the-gate adult tickets are $20 per day, $10 per day for kids 3-12, and free for younger kids. RV spots are $50, $20 for tents and covers a minimum two-night stay and four people. Registration and tech inspection starts 8 a.m. each day. The public can enter at 10 a.m. May 19, and 9 a.m. the following days. The final May 19 event starts at 6 p.m., the final May 20 event is 6:30 p.m., and the last May 21 event is 3:30 p.m.
May
20
Sat
8:30 am Rose of Sharon Scholarship Fund ... @ Wal-Mart
Rose of Sharon Scholarship Fund ... @ Wal-Mart
May 20 @ 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
Members of the Hancock County Korean War Veterans Chapter 172 will conduct their annual Rose of Sharon Scholarship Fund Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Wal-Mart, 2500 Tiffin Ave. The fund drive will move to the Wal-Mart at 1161 Trenton Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on May 20. Net proceeds from both days will be used for first-year college student scholarships for eligible grandchildren of chapter members. Each donor will receive a Rose of Sharon flower, the national flower of South Korea. Children will receive a miniature American flag. The fund drive started in 2002 and has provided 64 scholarships totaling $32,000. This is the only fund drive the chapter has for the year. For membership information, call chapter secretary Larry Monday at 419-387-7532.
9:00 am Fostoria Farmers Market @ Tiffin and Main Streets
Fostoria Farmers Market @ Tiffin and Main Streets
May 20 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
The first Fostoria Farmers Market for the season will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets. There will be flowers, planters, hanging baskets, plant and vegetable starts. Other vendors will have gifts for moms, including silk scarves, photography, hand-sewn items and jewelry, yard art and wind chimes, homemade jams, soaps, oils and jewelry, pottery, homemade doggie treats, painted signs, Amish brooms and homemade laundry detergent. Also for sale will be baked goods, honey and candles, fresh eggs and frozen beef. Eastern Star will provide breakfast sandwiches in the Masonic Lodge on East Tiffin Street, and Tasty Dogs will be available to purchase. The market is sponsored by Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club Limited and the Review Times. For more information, visit Fostoria Farmers Market on Facebook, or call 419-435-1718.
9:00 am Mount Blanchard Gun Club Youth F... @ Mount Blanchard Gun Club
Mount Blanchard Gun Club Youth F... @ Mount Blanchard Gun Club
May 20 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
The Mount Blanchard Gun Club will hold a youth fun day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20. Activities will include range and firearms safety. Firearms, targets and ammunition will be provided, or participants can bring their own gun. Clay target shooting and .22-caliber rifle shooting will also be offered. No experience is needed. Lunch is provided. There is no cost to attend, but donations are accepted. The event is open to all school-age students. The gun club is located at 21655 Hancock County 186, Mount Blanchard. For more information, call 419-273-5057.
10:00 am Boy Scout Troop 342 Car Wash @ O’Reilly Auto Parts
Boy Scout Troop 342 Car Wash @ O’Reilly Auto Parts
May 20 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Boy Scout Troop 342, sponsored by Zion United Methodist Church, will hold a car wash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 540 Tiffin Ave. The Scouts are raising money for a trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to see a Civil War re-enactment.
10:00 am Litzenberg Photography Hike @ Litzenberg Memorial Woods
Litzenberg Photography Hike @ Litzenberg Memorial Woods
May 20 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
A photography hike will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Litzenberg Memorial Woods. The leisurely hike will include stops to take pictures. The free program is recommended for individuals at least 10 years old. Registration is required by 3 p.m. Friday. The program will be held with a minimum of six and maximum of 20 individuals.
10:00 am Millstream Wood Carvers Show @ Millstream Wood Carvers Show
Millstream Wood Carvers Show @ Millstream Wood Carvers Show
May 20 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Several artists will display their works at the Millstream Wood Carvers Show. Some artists will be carving their works on site, and others will be creating works of pyrography, which involves decorating wood with controlled burn applications. Food will be available.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company