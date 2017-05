A community fundraiser for Findlay Great Strides/Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will be held Wednesday at Bob Evans restaurant, 1101 W. Trenton Ave.

Proceeds will go to research for the cure to cystic fibrosis, and those attending must present a flyer at the time of purchase. Flyers are available at Back To Health Chiropractic, Findlay Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Pratt Image Salon and XT Fitness.

