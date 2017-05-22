Revved up for the final ride

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
Jolene Mintey and her husband, Roger, are shown at a previous Jolene “Sis” Mintey Breast Cancer Awareness Motorcycle Run. This year’s ride is scheduled for June 24 and, after eight years, Mintey says this will be the final run. (Photo provided)

By BRENNA GRITEMAN
LIFE EDITOR
Jolene “Sis” Mintey was bald during the inaugural breast cancer awareness motorcycle run named in her honor, having only just completed six months of chemotherapy.
She was wearing a do-rag and it blew off during the ride, leaving Mintey feeling uncharacteristically self-conscious. The riders stopped at Ben Breece Harley-Davidson in her hometown of Ottawa, a staple on the route ever since, so she could buy a new head covering.
Now eight years later, as Mintey is finalizing plans for the eighth annual (and what she insists will be the final) motorcycle run, she looks back on that day fondly. She’s still got that replacement do-rag, but thankfully she no longer needs it.
She’s been cancer-free for seven years and, at the age of 62, says, “I’m really an advocate now.”
Mintey is active within the local survivors’ community and donates the proceeds from each year’s motorcycle run to various resources for cancer patients, such as the Eastern Woods Outpatient Center and the Armes Family Cancer Care Center. Last year, she donated $6,000 from the ride to Cancer Patient Services. She also shares her patient testimonial in a Blanchard Valley Hospital commercial filmed four years ago this summer, whose opening line states, “There’s no easy way to find out you have breast cancer.” (Mintey worked as a phlebotomist for 33 years — 18 of them at Blanchard Valley.) The commercial is still aired on occasion and, at one time, was shown prior to the featured attractions at area movie theaters.
It was a long road to get here, though.
Mintey was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 and, aside from a half year of chemotherapy, underwent 33 radiation treatments. She’s had countless surgeries since, including a double mastectomy and several on her lymph nodes. The treatments left her with neuropathy in her legs, and she recently had surgery on one. The second is planned for about six months from now.
Two years ago, Mintey rode in the motorcycle run just one month after her breasts were removed. Her husband, Roger, has traded their individual bikes for a Harley-Davidson trike, which she’s perfectly happy to climb onto the back of: “I still get the air and it feels great.”
Roger will be retiring soon, and Mintey has plans for vacations to far-away places. That’s why she says she won’t be organizing another race next year, although she’s not ruling out something smaller scale like a spaghetti dinner.
This year’s bike run is planned for June 24, with the Findlay Moose Lodge as the start and finish. Registration is from 9-10:30 a.m., with kickstands up promptly at 11. Cost is $25 for couples, $20 for single riders and $10 for nonriders. Registration includes a meal and a live performance by Findlay band 2nd Trik.
Stops on this year’s ride include the Ben Breece shop in Ottawa, followed by the Buckeye Club in Miller City and The Hydrant in Bloomdale. Mintey says the event is not a poker run and riders don’t stay at any stop too long, as she hopes to deter participants from drinking along the route.
Typically, riders are back to the Moose by about 4:30 p.m. There, 50/50 drawings, a cash bar and silent auctions are set up.
Preregistration is not available, but T-shirts can be purchased in advance at the Cancer Patient Services office, or by emailing Mintey at bikersis@live.com.
Preparing for this year’s motorcycle run, she and friend Elizabeth Gray recalled riding in all kinds of weather, including navigating large spring puddles. She’s hoping for perfect weather this year and a huge crowd of bikers to send her off in style.
“We always have a good turnout,” she says. “I just hope we have a really, really good turnout.”
