Bluffton library fun day kicks off summer reading

BLUFFTON — Bluffton Public Library will kick off its two-month “Build a Better World” summer program during a library fun day June 5.

Participants signing up for the program that day can take part in games and activities throughout the library, including an indoor, carry-in picnic at noon and a “Touch A Truck” event featuring Bluffton’s fire department, police department and EMS from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The Toledo Zoo and Aquarium will join the festivities with a program on the library’s lower level called “Animal Adaptations,” and the first session of summer storytime, “All Around Town,” will take place.

Storytime is for preschool children ages 3-5, available Monday nights or Tuesday mornings. Registration begins May 30, and space is limited.

