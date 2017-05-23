Program offers new skills to parents feeling frazzled

Parents who feel overwhelmed, overworked or frustrated can meet others having a tough time and get help at an upcoming Century Health event.

Nancy Stephani, LISW-S, will present a video titled “New Skills for Frazzled Parents,” and encourage discussion on a variety of parenting trials. All caregivers of children are welcome. No registration is required and the program is free.

Age-appropriate activities for children will be offered during the screening of the film.

The program takes place from 6:30-8 p.m. June 8 at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. For more information, contact Ashley Jacobus at 419-425-5050.

