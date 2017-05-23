Museum displays detail ’67 plane crash, Indian Mission

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF

UPPER SANDUSKY — During the winter months when the Wyandot County Museum is closed to the public, the work doesn’t stop.

“My goal is to try and change one room every winter,” said director/curator Ronald Marvin Jr. “This year it kind of got out of control. One room turned into four.”

One case in the Wyandot County History Room, which Marvin has been updating, tells the story of the crash of Lake Central Airlines Flight 527 on March 5, 1967, near Marseilles. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, all four prop blades on the number 2 engines separated and penetrated the fuselage.

In all, 38 people died including 35 passengers and three crew members.

“I’ve had some people tell me they were watching ‘Bonanza’ and all of a sudden they just heard a big boom,” said Marvin. “People thought there was maybe a big farming accident, maybe a truck accident. They really didn’t know what had happened until they went out in the field and started finding plane remnants.”

A 50th memorial service was held in March at the site of the crash. Mark Skillman, son of co-pilot Roger Skillman, was among the 100 or so people who attended.

“It is the greatest man-made disaster in Wyandot County,” said Marvin. “There have been other disasters, floods and tornadoes, but nothing on this scale.”

When the crash occurred, it was ranked within the top 50 plane crashes in the United States in terms of loss of life, he noted.

“And the last time I checked in 2012, 2013, it was still ranked about 89th or 90th, so it was still within the top 100 in terms of loss of life,” he said. “It’s one of those things where a lot of people don’t know about it. It’s a story we’re trying to make a little more known.”

The museum is located in the Beery/McConnell house at 130 S. Seventh St., Upper Sandusky. Marvin said the Wyandot Room, dedicated to the history of the Wyandot Indians who once lived in the area, has undergone the most dramatic changes, including the introduction of energy-efficient LED bulbs.

“The whole house is brighter because we have LED lights now,” said Marvin. “We’re saving energy, but it makes it so much brighter, and it makes it so much easier to see a lot of the artifacts.”

He also noted that the LED lights don’t give off heat or ultraviolet rays, so they’re safer for the artifacts. A new layout was incorporated, and some of the exhibits were redesigned.

“We’re readapting an old case from one of the other sites, and it will have a lot of Mother Solomon’s, Wyandot Mission Church artifacts in it,” Marvin said.

The Wyandot Indian Mission was founded by John Stewart in 1816 and became the first officially recognized mission of the Methodist Episcopal Church in America. A stone church, the Wyandot Mission Church, was built in 1824 and is now a United Methodist Church national shrine.

Meanwhile, Mother Solomon, a member of the Wyandot tribe, was born in Upper Sandusky in 1816 and was the first child enrolled in the mission school. She was also the last Native American to be buried in the Old Mission Cemetery in 1890.

The next room serves as a recreation of Dr. Robert N. McConnell’s medical office. The doctor had a regular office downtown where he also dabbled in real estate, said Marvin. The room at the museum is meant to re-create an emergency/after-hours/weekend office dating from the late 1890s to the late 1910s, and some of the doctor’s original medical books and implements are on display.

Marvin said McConnell was reportedly severely injured during the great fire in downtown Upper Sandusky in 1918 and may have spent much of the rest of his life in the house afterward.

This year marks the historical society’s 55th year in the Beery/McConnell House. The historic home was built in 1852 for the Beery family of Upper Sandusky and was later occupied by one of the Beery daughters, Leefe (Beery) McConnell and her husband, Dr. McConnell. They were the parents of Fowler Beery McConnell who, along with his wife, Lucille, donated the home to the Wyandot County Historical Society in October 1961.

The original part of the house is believed to have been built in 1852-1853.

“Then we think there was probably an addition on in the 1860s since they had their four children and needed more space,” Marvin said. “And then based on some of the old Sanborn Maps, it looks like in the 1880s, early 1900s, they added the kitchen. There was originally a summer kitchen out back and all that was kind of framed in over time.”

Another area that underwent renovations this winter was the restroom, said Marvin. The floor was raised up to the same level as the Wyandot Room. A new toilet, vanity and grab bars were also added to try and make the restroom as close to wheelchair accessible as possible.

“With an old house, it’s kind of hard to readapt things, but we’re trying as close as we can,” he said.

Work was done by board members, staff, volunteers and contractors. Marvin said two brothers, Troy and Seth Mawer, worked at the museum to complete their Eagle Scout projects. Troy and his crew painted the museum office, while Seth constructed new shelves in the attic storage area.

In the coming year, work will move outside as old paint is removed from the structure. Damaged brick will be replaced and tuck-pointing done to the mortar joints. The brick will then be painted and sealed. The wood trim and front porch will also be stripped, with damaged areas repaired or replaced.

Marvin said gifts and donations to the museum helped with the costs involved in the projects.

“If someone was here, even last year, they’re going to notice a dramatic change,” he said.

Museum hours are 1-4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through the last Sunday of October.

Get your Thursday dose of history

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Wyandot County Archaeological and Historical Society is offering its 2017 Thursday Evenings at the Museum program, with all presentations beginning at 7 p.m.

Programs are free and open to the public. The schedule includes:

• June 8: “Drug Problem in Wyandot County,” by Wyandot County Sheriff Mike Hetzel

• June 22: “Life in Wyandot County During World War I,” by Larry Cole

• July 6: “Wyandot County Civil War Soldier’s Life,” David and Virginia Fadley, speakers

• July 20: “Student Experiences in Gettysburg and Washington, D.C.,” by Carole Minehart and Bert Dible

• July 27: “History of Trinity Evangelical Church and Its Congregation,” by lead Pastor Jim Stauffer

• Aug. 10: “Woman Spies of World War II,” Bonnie Eyestone, speaker

• Aug. 17: “History of High School Football in Wyandot County,” Ronald Marvin Jr., speaker

• Aug. 24: “Louis Bromfield and His Malabar Farm,” by Fred Malone of the Malabar Farm Foundation Board

• Sept. 7: “Wyandot County Junior Fair,” by Robbi Sigler

• Sept. 28: “Boy Scouts and Eagle Scouts in Wyandot County,” by Andy Voorhies

• Oct. 12: “Spooky Tales of Wyandot and Surrounding Counties,” by Marvin

• Oct. 26: “Upper Sandusky’s Fantasy of Lights,” by Dick and Pat Eyestone

Visit www.wyandothistory.org for more information.

